Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn Express in Austin, Texas

Austin's Tech Boom Drives Hotel Demand, Catering to Leisure, Business, and Entertainment Travelers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced it will manage Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown – University and Holiday Inn Express Austin Downtown University in the heart of Austin's vibrant Red River Cultural District. These additions enhance Crescent's diverse portfolio with properties that capture the essence of Austin's eclectic culture.

Situated near the Texas State Capitol, University of Texas at Austin, and the iconic 6th Street, these properties offer easy access to the city's renowned live music scene, including major festivals like South by Southwest (SXSW) and Austin City Limits (ACL), as well as the bustling tech industry, making them prime accommodations for both leisure and business travelers.

The 149-room Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown – University embodies the independent spirit of its neighborhood with strong ties to art and music, offering a spirited getaway for visitors to experience Austin's amplified culture. The pet-friendly property features a range of accommodations, from standard rooms to luxury suites, all with locally inspired charm and spa-inspired bathrooms with glass-enclosed walk-in showers. Capitalizing on its prime location, the property offers free self-guided tours of Austin's must-see attractions.

The Ladybird Kitchen + Bar located in the lobby of Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown, offers a celebration of unique dishes accompanied by live music and local art in a sophisticated atmosphere. The restaurant invites guests and Austin residents to a full-service bar with a cocktail lounge and dining room. To complete the experience, guests can take in views of the Austin skyline from the Skyline Pool Deck + Bar. The property also holds over 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space across six versatile venues.

The modern Holiday Inn Express offers comfortable rooms equipped with desks, as well as meeting space, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast. Guests also have access to the Skyline Pool Deck + Bar, which is shared with the adjacent Hotel Indigo.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sarah Viollis, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 1 845-358-3920 16, [email protected], ciicpr.com

SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts