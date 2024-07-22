Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Paul Bushman as Senior Vice President of Technology and Enterprise Solutions

"As a company already at the forefront of innovation and technology, and dedicated to continuous enhancements, Paul's extensive experience and visionary approach will further our capabilities." - Rob Smith President, Chief Financial Officer of Finance & Corporate Services Post this

Prior to joining Crescent, Paul held the position of Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions at Aimbridge Hospitality. In this role, he directed all aspects of team building, planning, budgeting, forecasting, managed services, vendor management, and offshore development to create value and efficiencies for business partners. Before Aimbridge, Paul held a nearly 20-year position as Senior Vice President of IT Business Solutions and Innovation at Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Paul's background also includes positions at MeriStar Hotels & Resorts and CapStar Hotel Company.

"We are excited to welcome Paul Bushman to our Crescent Team," said Rob Smith, President, Chief Financial Officer of Finance & Corporate Services. "As a company already at the forefront of innovation and technology, and dedicated to continuous enhancements, Paul's extensive experience and visionary approach will further our capabilities. In the ever-evolving hospitality technology industry, his leadership will strengthen our commitment to system advancements and maintain our position as a leader in technological excellence."

Paul's dedication to Information Systems and enterprise solutions, along with his passion for leadership, align perfectly with Crescent's hotel management philosophy - a collective dedication from leadership to associates, all operating with a heart for hospitality.

