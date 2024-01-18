Crescent Hotels & Resorts Welcomes The Westin Dallas Park Central to its Portfolio

The Acclaimed Hotel Management Company Expands its Presence in Texas With This North Dallas Gem.

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning hotel management company, announced today the addition of The Westin Dallas Park Central to its distinguished portfolio. This North Dallas gem offers an ideal location for guests seeking a blend of contemporary comfort and the vibrant allure of the city.

The Westin Dallas Park Central offers 536 guest rooms and suites, each designed to enhance the guest experience with inspiring artwork, spacious interiors, an outdoor pool, and the signature Westin Heavenly Bath® and Westin Heavenly Bed®. For fitness enthusiasts, WestinWORKOUT® Studio provides a dedicated space to maintain a routine while traveling.

The hotel's onsite restaurant, Urban South Dine, is a gathering spot with a laid-back ambiance, offering a menu of traditional American cuisine, SuperFoodsRx™ dishes, and expertly crafted cocktails. During their stay, guests can explore nearby attractions, including the renowned Galleria Dallas, a premier destination combining shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The Westin Dallas Park Central boasts over 43,000 square feet of flexible event space. Whether it's a corporate meeting or a special occasion, the hotel's adaptable facilities offer the perfect setting for all North Dallas events.

For more information, to view photos or book your stay, please visit the hotel's website, or call 972-385-3000.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

