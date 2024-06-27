Crescent Innovations Inc. announced the current sealed bid sale date moved to September 13, 2024 due to the nature of the assets being sold

"The diverse nature of applications has created a bottle neck for those doing diligence. Moving the due date will allow everyone involved the time needed to evaluate, bid, and participate in the process." Post this

"The technology being sold is a platform technology, which has numerous and diverse applications. The June date was curtailing interested parties participation in the process. The technology has relevance to the a large and diverse market areas. They include:

Medical device – osteoarthritis, joint repair and bone repair

Wound care – diabetic ulcer, burns and skin repair

Beauty – injectable beauty compounds similar to botox

Seeding and fertilizing

And Waste water recovery

Drinking water purification

The diverse nature of applications has created a bottle neck for those doing diligence. Moving the due date will allow everyone involved the time needed to evaluate, bid, and participate in the process."

Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at [email protected] or calling +1 (978) 882 - 2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

