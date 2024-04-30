Crescent Innovations Offers Breakthrough Osteoarthritis Treatment Technology for Sale, and its impact on Orthopedics

"Crescent Innovations has shown, both in vitro and in vivo, that...PgGA...reduce[s] MMPs and other inflammatory marker[s] far greater than HA." Al Prescott, President Crescent Innovations Inc. Post this

PgGA, while polyanionic like the current state of the art OA treatment, hyaluronic acid (HA), is unique in its charge density. PgGA has triple the charge density of HA. Crescent Innovations has shown, both in vitro and in vivo, that this allows PgGA to reduce MMPs and other inflammatory marker far greater than HA.

PgGA has been tested in disease models and ISO standard bio-compatibility tests.

The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on June 28, 2024, at noon. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at [email protected] or calling +1 (978) 882 - 2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

About Crescent Innovations Inc.

Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create non surgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions. The firm currently is focused on innovating technology to solve TMJ disorders and singular maladies. If interested in TMJ disorders, please contact Crescent Innovations directly at www.crescentinnovations.com

About Alternotio.

Alternotio is an advisory firm, that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.

