Crescent Innovations Offers Breakthrough Osteogenic Treatment Technology for Sale, and its impact on Bone Growth and Orthopedics

Disorder Annual U.S. Cases

Craniotomies 750,000

Periodontal Disease 28,000,000

Spinal Surgeries 1,000,000

Aseptic Osteolysis 500,000

Osteoporosis 3,000,000

Total 33,250,000

The state of the art is Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs) which are osteogenic compounds. However, BMPs can cause Heterotopic Ossification (bone growth at non-boney sites) making them somewhat difficult and risky to use.

The invention comprises a patented osteogenic formulation of prostaglandin E1, an aleady approved drug, and a delivery system (HA or Crescent Innovations patented PgGA). This technology has been shown to grow bone rapidly in vivo without induce bone synthesis at ectopic sites by non-bone cells.

The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on June 28, 2024 at 12 PM EDT. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at [email protected] or calling +1 (978) 882 - 2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

About Crescent Innovations Inc.

Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create non surgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions.

About Alternotio.

Alternotio is an advisory firm, that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.

www.alternotio.com

