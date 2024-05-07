Crescent Innovations Offers Breakthrough Osteogenic Treatment Technology for Sale, and its impact on Bone Growth and Orthopedics

WESTFORD, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Innovations Inc. announced today the sale of its technology related to bone regeneration, plus various intellectual property and know-how assets. Chris Finn, President of the advisory firm Alternotio announced today that Crescent Innovations has retained Alternotio to sell the assets using a sealed bid sales process on June 28, 2024 at 12 PM EDT.
The ability to grow bone at a site-specific location, in a minimally invasive manner, would have a profound impact on the health and quality of life for up to 50 million Americans who suffer bone defects and diseases. These diseases include post craniotomy resorption, periodontal disease, degenerative disk disease, osteoporosis, and aseptic osteolysis. Together, these diseases cost the United States Healthcare System in excess of $124 billion annually.
Disorder Annual U.S. Cases
Craniotomies 750,000
Periodontal Disease 28,000,000
Spinal Surgeries 1,000,000
Aseptic Osteolysis 500,000
Osteoporosis 3,000,000
Total 33,250,000
The state of the art is Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMPs) which are osteogenic compounds. However, BMPs can cause Heterotopic Ossification (bone growth at non-boney sites) making them somewhat difficult and risky to use.
The invention comprises a patented osteogenic formulation of prostaglandin E1, an aleady approved drug, and a delivery system (HA or Crescent Innovations patented PgGA). This technology has been shown to grow bone rapidly in vivo without induce bone synthesis at ectopic sites by non-bone cells.
The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on June 28, 2024 at 12 PM EDT. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at [email protected] or calling +1 (978) 882 - 2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.
About Crescent Innovations Inc.
Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create non surgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions. The firm currently is focused on innovating technology to solve TMJ disorders and singular maladies. If interested in TMJ disorders, please contact Crescent Innovations directly at www.crescentinnovations.com
About Alternotio.
Alternotio is an advisory firm, that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.
Media Contact
Al Prescott, Crescent Innovations Inc., 1 978.764.8604, [email protected], www.crescentinnovations.com
SOURCE Crescent Innovations Inc.
Share this article