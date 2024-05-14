Crescent Innovations Offers Enabling Technology for Skin Growth, and its impact on Wound Care, Burn Care, and Diabetic Ulcers

"The technology allows for a simple day procedure to harvest keratinocytes, embed them in a delivery matrix, and deliver them to the wound site." Post this

Crescent Innovations has developed a new trade secret protected method for autologous keratinocyte wound care. This is enabled by Crescent Innovations' patent US7371399B2. The technology allows for a simple day procedure to harvest keratinocytes, embed them in a delivery matrix, and deliver them to the wound site. This technology showed superior performance to all standard practices in an in vitro model for wound healing.

The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on June 28, 2024, at noon. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at [email protected] or calling +1 (978) 882 - 2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

About Crescent Innovations Inc.

Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create non surgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions. The firm currently is focused on innovating technology to solve TMJ disorders and singular maladies. If interested in TMJ disorders, please contact Crescent Innovations directly at www.crescentinnovations.com

About Alternotio.

Alternotio is an advisory firm, that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.

Media Contact

Al Prescott, Crescent Innovations, INC., 1 978.764.8604, [email protected], www.crescentinnovations.com

SOURCE Crescent Innovations, INC.