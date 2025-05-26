Crescent Senior Living Launches Memory Garden Tribute Honoring Those Affected by Dementia

"It's about creating a space where families, residents, staff, and community members can come together to honor loved ones. The Memory Garden is a living tribute that fosters reflection, healing, and connection," said Bryce Rich, executive director. Post this

"This project represents the heart of Crescent Senior Living," said Bryce Rich, executive director at Crescent Senior Living. "It's about creating a space where families, residents, staff, and community members can come together to honor loved ones. The Memory Garden is a living tribute that fosters reflection, healing, and connection."

"The Memory Garden is a natural extension of our commitment to person-centered memory care," said Sue Johnston, vice president of program development at Meridian Senior Living. "Through our exclusive Montessori Moments in Time™ program, we emphasize purposeful engagement, dignity, and honoring each resident's life story. I was honored to purchase blooms in memory of my Aunt Mae and Papa Bennett. This garden allows families to do the same—planting both memories and moments of joy."

To support the community's participation, Crescent Senior Living has partnered with Kuwahara Wholesale, a trusted local nursery located at 8565 S. State St. in Sandy. Flowers and plants for the Memory Garden can be purchased by calling (801) 855-7267 or visiting the nursery in person. For more information about the Memory Garden, call (385) 406-3258 or visit www.crescentseniorliving.com.

About Crescent Senior Living

Crescent Senior Living, operated by national senior housing provider Meridian Senior Living, offers assisted living and memory care in a thoughtfully designed community at the base of the Wasatch Mountains. Featuring 108 residences—including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and memory care suites. Crescent provides personalized care, engaging lifestyle programming, and scenic views. To learn more, visit www.crescentseniorliving.com or call (385) 406-3258.

