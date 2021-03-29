DoubleTree Bloomfield Hills Exterior

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added the DoubleTree by Hilton Bloomfield Hills Detroit to its award-winning suite of major hotels and resorts. The hotel, formerly known as the Kingsley Inn, underwent a stunning renovation and reopened under its new brand in 2018. Now, its elegant atmosphere will be further enhanced with the Crescent stamp of luxury. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia operates more than 100 hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada.

Part of the landmark hotel’s upgrade includes a two-story expansive atrium lobby, featuring sweeping natural light. The space lends itself well to both the corporate and leisure traveler as well as groups for special events, with velvet couches and crystal chandeliers blending grandeur and comfort. Meanwhile, neutral, warm colors throughout the hotel – paired with a refresh of artwork in public spaces and guestrooms – add to the Bloomfield Hills’ chic modern vibe.

Conveniently located in the northern suburbs of Detroit, the hotel offers a stylish, comfortable stay and is idyllic for special occasions such as weddings, mitzvahs and other celebrations. Guests can also enjoy several major annual events from the hotel lawn and their guest rooms, such as the Woodward Dream Cruise each August which parades directly in front of our property in celebration of the American automobile.

The hotel itself serves as the perfect host, featuring 12,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. The Kingsley Courtyard is ideal for conferences, weddings, and other large group celebrations; while five meeting rooms make the property desirable for smaller gatherings or the perfect place to do business. And the Duke Lounge cocktail bar, which evokes an elegant Hollywood theme, has a moniker (and signature drink) that pays tribute to John Wayne.

Guests are greeted with warm, signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies at check-in. Then, with access to relaxing amenities including an indoor saltwater pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and pillow-top beds, that “treat yourself,” welcoming feeling permeates their stay. Guests also won’t need to leave the property to satisfy their tastebuds, as three on-site restaurants will offer flexible dining options.

“The DoubleTree Bloomfield Hills Detroit is an exceptional hotel making it a perfect fit for the Crescent portfolio,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent is a major Detroit metro market and Hilton operator, and our award-winning team will maximize the potential of this beautiful hotel.”

Just five-minutes from the arts and culture scene in Birmingham, the Bloomfield Hills Detroit is perfectly positioned near upscale boutiques and other nearby attractions. The property is ten-minutes from the one of the world’s top golf courses and destinations. The Oakland Hills Country Club has hosted 17 Major championships and some of the most celebrated stars of the game. Other nearby attractions include Cranbrook House & Gardens and the Cranbrook Academy of Art. The Frank Lloyd Wright Affleck House is just one mile from the hotel’s front door.

For more information or to book your stay, visit http://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dtwbhdt-doubletree-bloomfield-hills-detroit/ or call 248-644-1400.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of lifestyle independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent’s clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.