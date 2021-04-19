Crescent Hotels & Resorts adds Hilton San Antonio Hill Country

Hilton San Antonio Hotel This luxurious hotel offers fun accommodations the whole family will love, and business travelers will be impressed with the Hilton San Antonio’s 12,500+ square feet of event space

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is now managing the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia operates more than 100 hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada.

Guests at the Hilton San Antonio will enjoy the luxury accommodations and amenities. A destination itself, the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country is the perfect host for families and business travelers.

“This luxurious hotel offers fun accommodations the whole family will love, and business travelers will be impressed with the Hilton San Antonio’s 12,500+ square feet of event space,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “The Hilton San Antonio Hill Country is an exceptional hotel and a perfect fit for the Crescent portfolio and our award-winning team will maximize the potential of this beautiful property.”

The property features three outdoor pools (one exclusively for kids!), a whirlpool, cornhole and giant table games. A host of activities including Pool Basketball, Pool Volleyball, Mega Chess, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four and more will elevate the Family Game Night experience. There are also movie nights, Texas Cookouts on the weekends, and s’mores available for roasting by the fire pit.

Ballrooms and the garden rotunda serve as great wedding venues. The hotel’s A/V rental and video conferencing take business meetings to the next level, and thirteen meeting rooms can easily become a boardroom, school room, or even theater.

When dining reopens, the Hilton San Antonio will offer something for every guest with options to dine inside, outside, or poolside.



The Spur Texas Kitchen & Bar serves up American and Texas cuisine with a modern ambience. There is a full-service bar, and a vast assortment of appetizer and dinner selections.

Fresh Connection elevates the grab-and-go experience through freshly prepared homemade items thoughtfully presented in eco-friendly packaging. Guests may order and pick up at the bar, front desk or enjoy room delivery at their convenience.

The Pool Bar features a selection of beer, wine and frozen drinks as well as pub favorites including pizza, nachos, burgers and footlong hot dogs.

Conveniently located in the western suburbs of San Antonio, the Hilton San Antonio is just five minutes from San Antonio SeaWorld – and offers a complimentary shuttle to the theme park.

For more information or to book your stay, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sathchf-hilton-san-antonio-hill-country/ or call 210-509-9800.

