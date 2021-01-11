Ven at Embassy Row

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added The Ven at Embassy Row to the company’s “Latitudes” collection of lifestyle hotels & resorts. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized operator of major hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The 231 room Ven at Embassy Row, Washington, D.C., a Marriott affiliated Tribute Portfolio Hotel is expected to open in January 2021. Surrounded by Embassy Row’s stately mansions, this boutique hotel’s prime Dupont Circle location is just steps to the Red Line Metro Station, directly connecting guests with the nation’s capital, notable landmarks, museums and more.

The Ven is Scandinavian-inspired with various elements and touchpoints reflective of the Danish and Norwegian concept of hygge; designed to encourage guests’ comfort, exploration and personal wellbeing. The hotel offers an on-site restaurant Fred & Stilla, a place where both commonalities and differences can be celebrated over morning coffee, afternoon tea or happy-hour cocktails; as well as a rooftop pool and bar. The Ven's unique gift shop, The Exchange, features curated items from local vendors and products from companies that sell ethically sourced goods.

As part of the enhanced hygge experience, The Ven offers worldly tea service from local Dupont Circle partner Valley Brook Tea, an essential oils bar for guests to create a personalized scented sachet bag, Rooftop yoga, and a digital light installation with guided meditation transporting guests to the geographic phenomenon of the Northern Lights.

“These truly unique experiential features are what make The Ven a perfect fit for Crescent’s lifestyle collection, Latitudes,” said Michael George, Crescent’s CEO. “Crescent’s award-winning operating experience in managing luxury lifestyle properties will help to maximize the experience at this sleek hotel.”

Powered by one of the most trusted management companies in the industry, and led by innovative, forward-thinking hospitality professionals, Latitudes is a modern management company for today’s lifestyle hotels and resorts. Because no two hotels are the same, and no two lines of latitude lead to the same location.

For more information, or to book your stay at The Ven at Embassy Row, visit http://www.marriott.com/wastx or call 202-265-1600.

