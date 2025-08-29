Crescentia Capital Announces Investment in C&D Industrial Maintenance LLC

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescentia Capital ("Crescentia") announced today a strategic growth investment in C&D Industrial Maintenance LLC ("C&D" or the "Company"), a premier provider of commercial door and loading dock services across the Southeast. The investment will fuel organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions as C&D builds the region's leading door & dock services platform.

Founded in 2018, C&D has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner in solving its customers' maintenance needs. Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, the Company operates across the Southeast serving customers in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Our partnership with Crescentia represents a transformative milestone for C&D," said Tom Hendon, who will continue as Chief Executive Officer. "We chose Crescentia due to their track record of working with founder-owned businesses like ours and their appreciation for taking care of frontline field employees."

"Tom and Dan have built an exceptional business, and we are excited to partner with them and the entire C&D team to continue building the premier door & dock services provider in the Southeast," remarked Stephen Randall, a Partner at Crescentia.

Current Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Crescentia Capital. Petra Capital Partners provided financing in support of the transaction. Stevens & Lee and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Crescentia Capital.

Media Contact

Stephen Randall, Crescentia Capital, 1 443-573-3704, [email protected], https://www.crescentiacapital.com/

SOURCE Crescentia Capital