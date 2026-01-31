Crescentia Capital Announces Sale of TechPro Power Group

TechPro's Next Step in Expanding North America's Power Management Network Post this

"It has been a privilege to partner with Mike and the entire TechPro management team over the years," said Brian Guerin, Managing Partner at Crescentia. "TechPro is a fast-growing company with an enviable market position and a first-class management team. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and excited for the growth opportunities ahead."

"Crescentia has been a tremendous partner throughout our journey, and their support, strategic guidance, and belief in our vision have helped us grow into the business we are today," added Michael Kilpatrick, CEO of TechPro. "Joining IPS is a pivotal next step for TechPro. With IPS' resources and scale, we can broaden our service offerings, reach new markets, and set new standards for technical excellence and customer support."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as TechPro's exclusive financial advisor in this transaction and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Crescentia and TechPro.

