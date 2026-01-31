Crescentia Capital Announces Sale of TechPro Power Group

Crescentia Capital is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, TechPro Power Group ("TechPro" or the "Company"), has been acquired by Integrated Power Services ("IPS").
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescentia Capital ("Crescentia"), the equity buyout business of Calvert Street Investment Partners, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, TechPro Power Group ("TechPro" or the "Company"), has been acquired by Integrated Power Services ("IPS").
Crescentia Capital formed TechPro in 2017 to execute its investment thesis to build a leading independent electrical instrumentation and controls testing services provider to the power, utility, data center, and other industrial and commercial sectors. Since acquiring TechPro, Crescentia has helped the Company to accelerate growth through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions across the United States. The Company successfully completed seven strategic add-on acquisitions that broadened TechPro's geographic footprint, enhanced its technical capabilities (including NETA-certified electrical testing), and solidified its position as a leading provider of mission-critical electrical infrastructure testing services. Additionally, Crescentia built the Company's infrastructure by implementing systems, processes and hiring key management positions including Michael Kilpatrick as CEO in 2020.
"It has been a privilege to partner with Mike and the entire TechPro management team over the years," said Brian Guerin, Managing Partner at Crescentia. "TechPro is a fast-growing company with an enviable market position and a first-class management team. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and excited for the growth opportunities ahead."
"Crescentia has been a tremendous partner throughout our journey, and their support, strategic guidance, and belief in our vision have helped us grow into the business we are today," added Michael Kilpatrick, CEO of TechPro. "Joining IPS is a pivotal next step for TechPro. With IPS' resources and scale, we can broaden our service offerings, reach new markets, and set new standards for technical excellence and customer support."
Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as TechPro's exclusive financial advisor in this transaction and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Crescentia and TechPro.
