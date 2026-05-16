Crescentia Capital Announces Sale of Terra Nova Solutions

Acquisition of Terra Nova Solutions Strengthens Clean Harbors' Industrial Waste Platform Across the Southeast

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescentia Capital ("Crescentia") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Terra Nova Solutions ("Terra Nova" or the "Company"), has been acquired by Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors").

Crescentia Capital formed Terra Nova in 2018 to execute its investment thesis to build a leading vertically integrated provider of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste solutions serving the Southeast. Since establishing Terra Nova with the acquisition of Zebra Environmental, Crescentia has helped the Company accelerate growth through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions across the Carolinas. The Company successfully completed three strategic add-on acquisitions that broadened Terra Nova's geographic footprint, deepened its service offerings, and built out its end-disposal capabilities, including a network of permitted Centralized Waste Treatment (CWT) facilities. Crescentia also invested in the Company's foundation building out the senior leadership team and implementing scalable infrastructure.

Today, Terra Nova operates from five facilities across North and South Carolina and employs more than 100 people. The Company provides hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, transportation, solidification, and a full suite of field services including vacuum services, tank cleaning, and emergency response to a diversified, long-standing base of industrial, manufacturing, and utility customers.

"When we formed Terra Nova in 2018, the business was a single facility in High Point. Eight years and three add-on acquisitions later, Terra Nova operates five permitted facilities across the Carolinas and serves a diversified base of industrial generators throughout the Southeast. That trajectory is a credit to Michael and the team he has built around him. Clean Harbors is the right next owner of the business, a strategic with the national footprint and technical depth to build on what they have established," said Stephen Randall, Partner at Crescentia.

"Crescentia invested in this team and these facilities the right way, and that support is what got us here," added Michael Latanza, CEO of Terra Nova Solutions. "This outcome reflects the work of our drivers, facility crews, and customer service teams across all five of our locations. For our customers across the Carolinas, joining Clean Harbors means the same Terra Nova trucks and the same crews on the ground, with the resources and technical depth of North America's leading environmental services platform behind them."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as Terra Nova's exclusive financial advisor in this transaction and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Crescentia and Terra Nova.

About Terra Nova Solutions

Established in 2018, Terra Nova Solutions is a vertically integrated provider of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste solutions operating five facilities across the Carolinas, including permitted Centralized Waste Treatment (CWT) sites, and employing more than 100 people. The Company provides industrial waste treatment, transportation, solidification, and a full suite of field services to a diversified, long-standing base of industrial, manufacturing, and utility customers in the Southeast.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of the Fortune 500, across a wide variety of industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.cleanharbors.com

About Crescentia Capital

Crescentia Capital, the equity buyout business of Calvert Street Investment Partners, focuses on control investments in companies providing critical or essential services to the industrial and infrastructure end markets. Crescentia has been partnering with families and owner-operators to accelerate growth and drive value creation in lower middle-market companies since 1995. Crescentia collaborates closely with its operating partners and management teams, employing a disciplined investment approach that aligns our interests and commitment to the strategic growth plan. Collectively, the investment professionals have invested more than $635 million of capital (including co-investment amounts) across 70+ companies.

For more information, please visit www.crescentiacapital.com

Media Contact

Stephen Randall, Crescentia Capital, 1 443.573.3704, [email protected], https://www.crescentiacapital.com/

SOURCE Crescentia Capital