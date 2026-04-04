Crescentia Capital's Portfolio Company, Synsus, Acquires Emerald Bioagriculture

Acquisition Strengthens Synsus' Leadership and Innovation in Biostimulant Solutions

BALTIMORE, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescentia Capital ("Crescentia"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Synsus, an industry leader renowned for delivering end-to-end, custom-formulated solutions to agricultural, turf, and consumer lawn & garden brands and retailers globally, has completed its acquisition of Emerald Bioagriculture ("Emerald"), a respected innovator in biostimulant technologies. This strategic move is set to expand Synsus' diverse portfolio of technologies to drive the advancement of eco-friendly solutions for growers, turf managers, and homeowners worldwide.

Michael Booth, a Partner at Crescentia, remarked, "This acquisition leverages Synsus' state-of-the-art R&D platform, extensive formulation expertise, and robust manufacturing capabilities to integrate Emerald's technologies and product lines. We are excited to see the Synsus and Emerald teams work together to develop innovative products for current and future customers in each of its end markets."

"This is an important moment for Synsus," said Greg Crawford, CEO of Synsus. "Emerald has built an outstanding reputation for quality, service, and innovation. By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an even broader range of solutions to our customers, while investing in the future of sustainable biostimulants. We warmly welcome the Emerald team to the Synsus family."

Yale Schalk, CEO of Emerald Bioagriculture, added, "We are excited to become part of Synsus, a company that shares our commitment to advancing productivity and sustainability. Our employees, partners, and customers will all benefit from the combined strengths and resources of our organizations. Together, we can make a greater impact in the industry and continue to deliver exceptional value."

About Synsus

Synsus transforms forward-thinking distributors and product companies into innovation leaders with complete solutions—from custom formulation to branded packaging—so customers can launch faster, scale smarter, and grow without the burden of building their own R&D or manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.synsus.com.

About Emerald Bioagriculture

Emerald develops and supplies specially formulated bio nutrient products that unlock the full potential of plants. Emerald's products help plants to extract more nutrients from the soil and more efficiently absorb, retain and use available nutrients, while protecting and preserving the environment. Emerald products are safe, scalable, sustainable and are designed to work in custom formulations to improve plant growth and development. For more information, please visit: https://emeraldbio.com.

About Crescentia Capital

Crescentia Capital, the equity buyout business of Calvert Street Investment Partners, focuses primarily on control investments in companies providing critical or essential services to the industrial and infrastructure end markets. Crescentia has been partnering with families and owner-operators to accelerate growth and drive value creation in lower middle-market companies since 1995. Crescentia collaborates closely with its operating partners and management teams, employing a disciplined investment approach that aligns its interests and commitment to the strategic growth plan. Collectively, the investment professionals have invested more than $635 million of capital (including co-investment amounts) across 70+ companies. For more information, please visit: www.crescentiacapital.com.

Media Contact

Michael Booth, Crescentia Capital, 1 443.573.3705, [email protected], https://www.crescentiacapital.com/

SOURCE Crescentia Capital