Cresora Commerce Announces Strategic Partnership with Nimble POS to Power Flexible Commerce Across Complex, Multi-Use Environments

"Hospitals and complex enterprises may have retail, food service, ticketing and specialty service environments all operating at the same time. Nimble stood out because its architecture was built for that kind of flexibility." Kevin Kidd Post this

For large and complex organizations, including hospitals, universities, entertainment venues and enterprise campuses, this flexibility is increasingly important. Many of these organizations manage multiple types of commerce under one roof, yet rely on fragmented systems that make payment acceptance, reporting, reconciliation and operational visibility more challenging than necessary. Cresora and Nimble are working together to deliver a more adaptable model that can support diverse business lines without forcing every operation into a rigid, one-size-fits-all system.

"Commerce is no longer a single-lane transaction," said Kevin Kidd, chief executive officer, Cresora Commerce. "Hospitals and complex enterprises may have retail, food service, ticketing and specialty service environments all operating at the same time. Nimble stood out because its architecture was built for that kind of flexibility. When paired with Cresora's orchestration layer, we can help enterprise organizations modernize commerce without locking them into a narrow system or creating more operational complexity."

Kidd, a longtime commerce and payments executive, also serves on Nimble's board of directors. He said the partnership was a natural fit because both companies are building flexible, modern infrastructure for organizations that have outgrown legacy transaction systems.

"Nimble was built to give businesses the freedom to configure point-of-sale around the way they actually operate," said Hallett Johnson, chief executive officer, Nimble POS. "Cresora shares that same philosophy. Together, we can help customers connect the front-end POS experience with the back-end commerce infrastructure needed to manage payments, data and reconciliation at scale."

Nimble currently serves approximately 500 clients and has quickly gained traction with businesses seeking a more adaptable POS platform. The company's flexible architecture allows customers to tailor workflows, support different service models and manage transaction activity across individual or multi-location environments.

Cresora's platform complements Nimble by providing the infrastructure layer needed to orchestrate payments, normalize transaction data, streamline reconciliation and improve visibility across complex commerce ecosystems. For organizations operating across multiple revenue centers, the combined approach creates a clearer path to modernization while preserving flexibility at the site, department and enterprise levels.

The partnership reflects a broader market shift away from rigid, legacy point-of-sale and payment systems toward open, configurable commerce infrastructure. As customer expectations rise and organizations expand across channels, leaders need technology that can adapt quickly, integrate easily and provide greater control over transaction data and financial operations.

"Flexibility is the future of commerce infrastructure," Kidd said. "The organizations that win will be the ones that can support many different commerce experiences while still maintaining operational control, clean data and financial clarity. That is exactly what this partnership is designed to enable."

About Cresora Commerce

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cresora Commerce is an AI-enabled commerce infrastructure platform that streamlines how transactions move between payers and payees. Rather than acting as a traditional payment processor, Cresora provides a unified gateway and orchestration layer that enables software platforms, healthcare organizations, and enterprises to embed commerce directly into their workflows. The processor-agnostic platform supports payments, settlement, and reporting while using AI to automate integrations, normalize transaction data, detect anomalies, and reduce manual financial operations. Built with a compliance-first architecture and deep expertise in healthcare and financial systems, Cresora Commerce helps organizations move money faster, with greater transparency and significantly less friction. For more information, visit www.cresoracommerce.com.

About Nimble POS

Nimble POS is a feature-rich, configurable point-of-sale platform designed to support businesses across a wide range of industries and operating environments. Its flexible architecture enables organizations to tailor workflows for retail, restaurant, service and specialty commerce use cases while managing activity across single or multi-location operations and complex enterprise environments. Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Nimble also enables channel partners to deploy customized and white-labeled POS solutions across the markets they serve. For more information, visit www.nimblepos.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Cecconi, Punching Nun Group, 1 (615)473-7536, [email protected], https://punchingnungroup.com/

SOURCE Cresora Commerce