Cresso Health Announces Partnership with Slate Financial

Cresso Health announced it has partnered with Slate Financial a Southwest-based distributor of Medicare and health insurance products.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cresso Health, a technology-enabled provider of sales and marketing solutions for leading health insurance carriers in the United States, today announced it has partnered with Slate Financial ("Slate"), a Southwest-based distributor of Medicare and health insurance products. Cresso Health is backed by New York-based healthcare investor Cypress Ridge Capital.

Colin Pickel and Stephen Rivera, Founders of Slate, said, "Cresso shares Slate's commitment to putting the customer first while helping them navigate an increasingly complex Medicare landscape. We are excited to join the Cresso team and look forward to building on our shared vision for growth."

The partnership continues the expansion of Cresso Health's field presence, further establishing the company as a leader in insurance distribution. Slate will benefit from Cresso's extensive network and deep relationships with major insurance carriers, while also accessing its advanced distribution infrastructure including cutting-edge technology, proprietary marketing and lead-generation tools and a robust compliance toolkit.

"We are pleased to welcome Colin, Stephen and the Slate team," said Frank Pistone, CEO of Cresso Health. "We believe this partnership accelerates our mission of building an omni-channel, multi-product platform and strengthens our ability to serve the senior market."

About Cresso Health

Cresso Health is a member acquisition and enrollment platform focused exclusively on the individual health plan market. The company markets and distributes health insurance products on behalf of leading insurance carriers through its network of independent agents and agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.cressohealth.com.

About Cypress Ridge Capital

Cypress Ridge Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare. The Firm is dedicated to building sustainable businesses across the healthcare ecosystem that improve quality and efficiency, augment patient experience and drive innovation. Cypress Ridge's growth-oriented approach is highly thematic, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of functional experts to identify and execute investments, accelerate growth, and drive value creation. For more information, please visit http://www.cypressridgecap.com.

Media Contact

Emily St. Thomas, Cypress Ridge Capital, 1 212-871-4489, [email protected], www.cypressridgecap.com

SOURCE Cypress Ridge Capital