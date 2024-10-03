CREST Awards ControlCase Penetration Testing Accreditation

"CREST is delighted to welcome ControlCase as an accredited member company for its penetration testing services." - Rowland Johnson, CREST President Post this

"ControlCase is fully committed to representing the global cybersecurity industry and collectively raising the standards of cyber service providers and professionals. Our CREST Penetration Testing accreditation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safety, emphasizing our steadfast focus on ensuring the security and satisfaction of our valued clients." - Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase

"CREST is delighted to welcome ControlCase as an accredited member company for its penetration testing services. ControlCase has successfully been through our demanding assessment process that examines test methodologies, legal and regulatory requirements, data protection standards, logging and auditing, internal and external communications with stakeholders, as well as how test data security is maintained. Accrediting ControlCase's penetration testing services means that CREST is formally recognizing that the company consistently delivers the highest professional security services standards to its customers."- Rowland Johnson, CREST President

"When you combine our CREST-certified penetration testing with our world-class Compliance Hub™ and One Audit technologies, ControlCase's capability to deliver both protection and compliance is something all companies should be considering. We make company environments safer, and we do it with less pain, all while saving both time and money. At this time of year, when every company is working to meet their end-of-year and beginning-of-year pen testing deadlines, it is important to get the process started before it is too late to finish. We are here to help." - Josh Hoffman, CRO of ControlCase

ABOUT CONTROLCASE

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost effective, and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments.

ControlCase specializes in delivering cybersecurity services and IT compliance audits, such as CMMC, ISO, SOC, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI DSS, supported by state-of-the-art technology and amazing people. ControlCase offers a full selection of cybersecurity services and scans to assist clients in attaining IT security certifications, developing readiness strategies, completing assessments, and working through remediation.

For more information, please contact Amy Poblete at [email protected] or visit the company website at www.controlcase.com. You can also connect with ControlCase on social media through LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/controlcase, YouTube at www.youtube.com/controlcasemedia, and Instagram at www.instagram.com/controlcasehq.

ABOUT CREST

Since 2006, CREST has been leading the global cybersecurity community to raise standards. CREST represents the industry and ensures the quality of cybersecurity service providers and professionals. With over 370 accredited member companies operating in dozens of countries, CREST certifies thousands of professionals worldwide through industry-leading examinations. Additionally, CREST collaborates with governments, regulators, academia, training partners, professional bodies, and other stakeholders worldwide.

Additional information about the company can be found on the CREST website at www.crest-approved.org, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/crest-approved/, X at x.com/CRESTadvocate, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/crestadvocate.

