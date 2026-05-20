Crestmark Lending Highlights Growing Opportunities for Florida DSCR Real Estate Investors

"Florida's changing housing market is creating opportunities many real estate investors haven't seen in years. As inventory rises and foreclosure activity increases, long-term rental property investors are beginning to regain negotiating power." — Ryan Collins, Crestmark Lending Post this

"Florida's market dynamics look very different today compared to what investors experienced over the last several years," said Ryan Collins of Crestmark Lending. "Many investors are starting to see opportunities reappear as pricing softens in certain areas and foreclosure activity increases across parts of the state."

According to Crestmark Lending, several factors continue supporting long-term demand for Florida rental properties, including ongoing population growth, migration from higher-cost states, strong employment markets, and continued affordability pressure keeping many residents in rental housing longer.

At the same time, increasing foreclosure activity in select Florida markets is creating new acquisition opportunities for investors seeking discounted properties, value-add renovations, and long-term rental cash flow potential.

"Some investors are finding opportunities that simply weren't available during the peak frenzy of the market," Collins added. "For disciplined investors focused on long-term cash flow, Florida continues to offer strong fundamentals."

Florida remains one of the most active markets in the country for DSCR loans, a financing solution designed specifically for real estate investors. Unlike traditional conventional mortgages, DSCR loans primarily qualify borrowers based on the property's rental income rather than personal income documentation.

DSCR financing has become increasingly popular among:

Real estate investors

Self-employed borrowers

LLC borrowers

Portfolio investors

Rental property owners seeking flexible financing options

Crestmark Lending works with real estate investors throughout Florida, providing flexible Florida DSCR loans for rental properties in markets including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Lakeland.

As investors position themselves for the next real estate cycle, Crestmark Lending believes Florida continues to present attractive opportunities for long-term rental property investment and DSCR financing growth.

For more information about Florida DSCR loans and real estate investor financing, visit Crestmark Lending.

Media Contact

Ryan Collins, Crestmark Lending, 1 5122991029, [email protected], https://crestmarklending.com/

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SOURCE Crestmark Lending