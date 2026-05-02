Crestmark Lending Launches Nationwide DSCR Platform for Real Estate Investors

"We've built a team that understands how to structure DSCR deals the right way so investors can move forward with clarity and confidence." Post this

"DSCR loans can be nuanced, especially for investors navigating different property types, rental strategies, and deal structures," said Brett Dempsey, Operations Manager at Crestmark Lending. "We've built a team that understands how to structure these deals the right way, from short-term rentals to long-term holds, so our clients can move forward with clarity and confidence."

Crestmark Lending currently originates DSCR loans in 38 states, supporting both purchase and refinance transactions across single-family rentals, short-term rentals, and small multifamily properties. The company's platform is designed to meet the needs of investors seeking efficient financing solutions without the complexity of traditional underwriting models.

While much of the traditional mortgage market has remained relatively stagnant in recent years, demand for DSCR financing continues to grow as real estate investors expand their focus on income-producing rental properties across the country. This shift has created increased demand for lending partners who understand the nuances of investor-focused financing.

"Real estate investors need more than just loan options— they need guidance on how to structure deals to maximize leverage and long-term performance." Dempsey added. "That's where we provide real value. By combining deep DSCR expertise with access to a broad lender network, we help investors execute with speed and scale their portfolios more effectively."

With a specialized focus on DSCR loans, Crestmark Lending simplifies the financing process by aligning loan structures with the performance of the property rather than relying solely on conventional qualification methods. This approach allows investors to scale more efficiently while maintaining flexibility across different markets and property types.

As demand for rental property financing continues to grow nationwide, Crestmark Lending is positioned as a trusted partner for real estate investors seeking consistent execution, competitive loan options, and a streamlined lending experience.

For more information about Crestmark Lending's DSCR loan programs, visit

https://crestmarklending.com/

Media Contact

Ryan Collins, Crestmark Lending, 1 866-655-8060, [email protected], https://crestmarklending.com/

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SOURCE Crestmark Lending