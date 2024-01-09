Crestron Selects TekVizion to Operate the Testing and Certification Process for its Technology Partner Program

"TekVizion has proven to be a reputable leader in validating and testing UC solutions and Crestron is proud to have them support us in this new venture. This joint initiative will help us to expand our partner networks and offer a wider range of innovative integration options." Post this

Crestron works with leading companies from throughout the communication landscape to develop best-in-class collaborative experiences for enterprises. Each partnership in the Crestron community is designed to propel the industry forward with intuitive hardware and software solutions fully integrated or compatible with existing systems aimed at improving the user-experience among our mutual end-clients.

"TekVizion has proven to be a reputable leader in validating and testing Unified Communications solutions, and we're proud to have selected them to support us in this new venture," said Bob Bavolacco, Director of Technology Partnerships at Crestron. "We believe this joint initiative will help us to expand our partner networks and offer them access to a wider range of innovative integration options."

Within the partner ecosystem program, TekVizion will be responsible for driving the full breadth of the certification program, from providing access to required technical assets, to delivering partner support throughout the development lifecycle. They will also be performing all of the various stages of testing and certification required for each partner.

"TekVizion has extensive experience building formalized certification programs for our partners and executing interoperability certification testing. We believe our background, testing expertise, and commitment to integrity will help us grow the Crestron partner ecosystem," said Darlene Smith, vice president of TekVizion. "We're thrilled to embark on this new journey with Crestron and look forward to a bright future."

Organizations interested in learning more about becoming an integrated room scheduling partner should visit https://www.crestron.com/Partners/Integrated-Partners.

About TekVizion

TekVizion is an independent global testing lab delivering hundreds of multi-vendor end-to-end certification, validation, and integration testing solutions to enterprises, vendors, and service providers. The company has stood as the market leader for interoperability testing since 2002 and aims to build the most trusted organization for helping companies improve the quality, manageability, and serviceability of communication products. TekVizion works with over 90% of the market leaders in the global Unified Communication Industry. Discover TekVizion at https://www.tekvizion.com/

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work everywhere in the world – from desktops to boardrooms, offices to multinationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you will need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration, all managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron at https://www.crestron.com/.

Media Contact

Darlene Smith, TekVizion, 1 2142425932, [email protected], https://www.tekvizion.com/

