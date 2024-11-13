Crestwood Associates Launches Advanced Order Rules for Acumatica ERP, Setting New Standards in Compliance and Order Management Efficiency

Advanced Order Rules exemplifies Crestwood's commitment to innovation in compliance management, helping businesses enhance productivity and reduce costs while ensuring industry compliance." - Stephanie McColly, CMO, Crestwood Associates Post this

Key Features of Advanced Order Rules:

Automated Rule Application: Enforces distribution rules on all orders and purchase orders, allowing companies to comply effortlessly.

Real-Time Alerts: Instantly notifies users of potential rule violations, helping them prevent downstream compliance issues.

Flexible Configuration: Enables easy setup and modification of rules via a user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for extensive IT support.

Scalability: Adapts to growing businesses and evolving regulations, making it an indispensable tool for today's dynamic environment.

Business Benefits:

Improved Efficiency: Automation reduces manual reviews, allowing staff to focus on strategic initiatives rather than repetitive tasks.

Cost Savings: Advanced Order Rules streamlines operations, cutting down on labor costs and mitigating the risk of compliance penalties.

Enhanced Compliance: Adheres to regulations seamlessly, offering users a powerful solution for secure and compliant operations.

"Advanced Order Rules exemplifies Crestwood's commitment to innovation in compliance management," said Stephanie McColly, CMO at Crestwood Associates. "We understand the critical importance of risk mitigation and efficiency in order management. This solution is designed to not only help businesses comply with industry standards and regulations but also enhance operational productivity and reduce costs."

Join Our Webinar Crestwood will be hosting a webinar on November 19 at 1:30 pm CT to provide a live demonstration of Advanced Order Rules and answer questions from participants. Register here to learn how this solution can elevate your order and compliance management.

About Crestwood Associates

With over 25 years of experience and 5,000+ successful ERP implementations, Crestwood Associates is an Acumatica and Microsoft certified partner dedicated to delivering advanced technology solutions to mid-market organizations. As a trusted ISV, Crestwood's comprehensive suite of ERP solutions empowers businesses to streamline operations, increase productivity, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information on Advanced Order Rules, visit crestwood.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Stephanie McColly, Crestwood Associates, 1 847-394-8820, [email protected], www.crestwood.com

