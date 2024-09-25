CREVIS Chooses Pleora eBUS Solution for Latest Generation of GigE Vision and USB3 Vision Cameras

"Pleora provides CREVIS with a field-proven receive solution and engineering support that ensures performance and easy integration for our camera customers while helping speed our time-to-market for new solutions." Sanghyun Lee, General Manager, CREVIS Post this

"CREVIS is known for our expertise in industrial automation technology, and it's critical that we continuously develop performance-leading solutions as new applications for machine vision cameras emerge," said Sanghyun Lee, General Manager, CREVIS. "Pleora provides CREVIS with a field-proven receive solution and engineering support that ensures performance and easy integration for our camera customers while helping speed our time-to-market for new solutions."

eBUS SDK is the machine vision industry's most widely deployed software solution for image capture, display, and transmission supporting third-party cameras and imaging devices across GigE Vision and USB3 Vision interface formats. Pleora's eBUS Receive streamlines high-speed reception of images or data into buffers for hand-off to the end application for further analysis.

The eBUS Universal Pro driver reduces CPU usage when receiving images or data, leaving more processing power for analysis and inspection applications while helping meet latency and throughput requirements for real-time applications. The SDK offers a comprehensive suite of libraries for image acquisition, device control, image processing, and user interface design to simplify imaging device development and system integration.

"Our eBUS Receive solution solves critical latency and CPU utilization concerns for device and system designers developing real-time imaging applications," said Harry Page, President, Pleora Technologies. "Partnering with leading camera manufacturers such CREVIS, our software expertise combined with application engineering support delivers significant performance advantages while reducing design time, complexity, and costs."

