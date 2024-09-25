CREVIS Chooses Pleora eBUS Solution for Latest Generation of GigE Vision and USB3 Vision Cameras

eBUS Receive reduces CPU usage by over 20 percent compared with competing approaches, ensuring low latency and high reliability for machine vision applications
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pleora Technologies announced that CREVIS, a leading manufacturer of industrial networking equipment headquartered in South Korea, has selected eBUS SDK to provide critical receive capabilities for its new line of GigE Vision and USB3 Vision machine vision cameras.
As camera frame rates increase to support advanced inspection applications, poorly designed receive drivers unnecessarily overburden machine vision system processing. This leads to frame loss and latency concerns that result in data processing and display errors. In benchmark testing against competing approaches, Pleora's eBUS Receive solution reduces processing requirements by over 20 percent.
"CREVIS is known for our expertise in industrial automation technology, and it's critical that we continuously develop performance-leading solutions as new applications for machine vision cameras emerge," said Sanghyun Lee, General Manager, CREVIS. "Pleora provides CREVIS with a field-proven receive solution and engineering support that ensures performance and easy integration for our camera customers while helping speed our time-to-market for new solutions."
eBUS SDK is the machine vision industry's most widely deployed software solution for image capture, display, and transmission supporting third-party cameras and imaging devices across GigE Vision and USB3 Vision interface formats. Pleora's eBUS Receive streamlines high-speed reception of images or data into buffers for hand-off to the end application for further analysis.
The eBUS Universal Pro driver reduces CPU usage when receiving images or data, leaving more processing power for analysis and inspection applications while helping meet latency and throughput requirements for real-time applications. The SDK offers a comprehensive suite of libraries for image acquisition, device control, image processing, and user interface design to simplify imaging device development and system integration.
"Our eBUS Receive solution solves critical latency and CPU utilization concerns for device and system designers developing real-time imaging applications," said Harry Page, President, Pleora Technologies. "Partnering with leading camera manufacturers such CREVIS, our software expertise combined with application engineering support delivers significant performance advantages while reducing design time, complexity, and costs."
