CrewAI Accelerates Enterprise Expansion With New VP of Global Sales Patrick Thompson (Formerly Redpanda)

Prior to joining CrewAI, Patrick held senior sales leadership roles at Redpanda and other venture-backed and growth-stage companies. He was instrumental in building high performance teams, launching new markets, and creating repeatable sales motions. His ability to align product-market fit with enterprise buying cycles helped the companies where he was a leader bridge the gap between open-source traction and commercial success. This experience directly aligns with CrewAI's hybrid growth strategy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick to the CrewAI leadership team," said Joao Moura, CEO & Founder of CrewAI. "As enterprises race to operationalize AI, we need more world-class leadership to help us meet the moment. Patrick brings deep experience and ambition to scale what we're building. We want to help customer teams adopt CrewAI and run real agentic systems in production." Patrick added, "CrewAI is building something truly transformative. It enables teams to orchestrate AI agents the way they would human teammates. I'm incredibly excited to join the company at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to helping enterprise customers unlock the power of autonomous AI with CrewAI."

Patrick Thompson's appointment marks another key milestone in CrewAI's continued investment in enterprise readiness, go-to-market leadership and customer success.

CrewAI is the leading multi-agent enterprise platform, powering systems across 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and used by developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to deploy sophisticated, collaborative groups of AI agents to automate real-world business workflows. CrewAI offers the infrastructure that teams need to run autonomous systems in production with a complete list of features required by enterprises that include low-code tools, user management, governance and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure & Google Cloud), and 1,000+ enterprise applications. CrewAI is the industry's most extensible and advanced agentic platform.

