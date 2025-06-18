CrewAI Accelerates Enterprise Expansion With New VP of Global Sales Patrick Thompson (Formerly Redpanda)

CrewAI has appointed Patrick Thompson as Vice President of Global Sales to lead its enterprise go-to-market strategy and accelerate adoption of its AI agent platform. With a strong background in scaling sales at high-growth SaaS companies like Redpanda, Patrick brings deep expertise in aligning open-source traction with enterprise success. His leadership marks a key milestone in CrewAI's continued investment in enterprise growth, customer success, and global expansion.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrewAI, the leading multi-agent platform for enterprise, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Patrick Thompson as Vice President of Global Sales. Patrick brings over a decade of experience building global sales organizations at high-growth software companies, particularly those operating at the intersection of open-source and enterprise applications. Most recently, Patrick was VP of Global Sales at Redpanda. During Patrick's sales leadership, the company grew from early stage to "unicorn" status ($1B+) in less than five years.
Patrick will lead CrewAI's global sales strategy and execution, focusing on driving enterprise adoption of the company's rapidly growing AI agents platform. His deep expertise in go-to-market leadership, coupled with a strong track record of scaling revenue across both developer-driven and enterprise customer bases, makes him perfectly suited to help CrewAI capture a growing share of the exploding demand for AI and AI agents from enterprises of all sizes around the world.
Prior to joining CrewAI, Patrick held senior sales leadership roles at Redpanda and other venture-backed and growth-stage companies. He was instrumental in building high performance teams, launching new markets, and creating repeatable sales motions. His ability to align product-market fit with enterprise buying cycles helped the companies where he was a leader bridge the gap between open-source traction and commercial success. This experience directly aligns with CrewAI's hybrid growth strategy.
"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick to the CrewAI leadership team," said Joao Moura, CEO & Founder of CrewAI. "As enterprises race to operationalize AI, we need more world-class leadership to help us meet the moment. Patrick brings deep experience and ambition to scale what we're building. We want to help customer teams adopt CrewAI and run real agentic systems in production." Patrick added, "CrewAI is building something truly transformative. It enables teams to orchestrate AI agents the way they would human teammates. I'm incredibly excited to join the company at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to helping enterprise customers unlock the power of autonomous AI with CrewAI."
Patrick Thompson's appointment marks another key milestone in CrewAI's continued investment in enterprise readiness, go-to-market leadership and customer success.
About CrewAI
CrewAI is the leading multi-agent enterprise platform, powering systems across 60% of the U.S. Fortune 500 and used by developers in 150+ countries. The platform enables organizations to deploy sophisticated, collaborative groups of AI agents to automate real-world business workflows. CrewAI offers the infrastructure that teams need to run autonomous systems in production with a complete list of features required by enterprises that include low-code tools, user management, governance and security. CrewAI integrates with all major LLMs, hyperscalers (AWS, Azure & Google Cloud), and 1,000+ enterprise applications. CrewAI is the industry's most extensible and advanced agentic platform.
Contact
Rob Bailey
COO
Media Contact
Robert M Bailey, CrewAI, Inc, 1 4158455683, [email protected], CrewAI, Inc
SOURCE CrewAI, Inc
Share this article