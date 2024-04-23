CRG has been Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Straight Year

Carly Rian Group (CRG) is proud to announce we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row.

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carly Rian Corp. o/a Carly Rian Group ("CRG") is proud to announce we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row after an independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive anonymous survey about their workplace experience and a thorough review of our company culture.

"We are honored to be ranked for the fourth year in a row. We are deeply committed to our team and culture as a key differentiator and are proud to be recognized for it. Growing at an accelerated pace means we need to double-down in our commitment to maintaining our core values. Our greatest strength is our people."

Rajeev Roy, Managing Partner

CRG is committed to a personal and pragmatic approach supporting our team members. We achieve this by regularly engaging the team in one-on-one coaching sessions, company-wide surveys on various well-being topics using these inputs to support continuous improvements. The commitment to support and develop our people ensures our culture thrives and is highly engaged, directly contributing to client satisfaction. We continue to enhance our capabilities by deploying training, most recently Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification and Writing Dynamics.

"You will find several examples where CRG has gone the extra mile to support our team beyond the work environment. From awarding an all-expenses paid trip for employees celebrating their 10-Year Anniversary, to accommodating a 6-month leave for a teammate who wanted to pursue a personal-goal – in this case, hiking the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail. CRG has always shown commitment to our team both at a professional and personal level."

Manuel Ledezma, Principal Consultant

About Carly Rian Group

Carly Rian Group (CRG) is a management consulting firm focused on operations strategy, process improvement, and performance management. We work across numerous industries and domains with an emphasis on partnering with our clients to solve critical business problems. By building trust and engagement at every level of an organization. We advise, diagnose, design, implement and drive adoption. We activate strategic vision and goals; enable operational effectiveness, efficiency, and scale; maximize technology investment and build capability to leverage people as a strategic asset.

Learn more about CRG at https://carlyriangroup.com/

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

