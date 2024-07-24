Criminal Complaints Filed Against Mohave County Supervisors Over Vote Rigging and Corruption: Whistleblower Exposes Multi-Million Dollar Cover Up

"At the same time vote rigging was happening in Mohave County District 5, Supervisor Gould was accusing Governor Hobbs of vote rigging in the 2022 election. It's utter hypocrisy." Post this

Government Misconduct: Allegations range from vote rigging and perjury of the public record to constitutional violations and breaches of duty. Mohave County staff are accused of falsifying documents and making false statements, while conspiring to obstruct justice, resulting in a government operating outside the bounds of recognized law and Arizona statutes. State intervention is sought to address these abuses and uphold justice for affected residents.

Economic Destruction: The Santa Fe Ranch Property Owners Association's alleged low/no growth agenda has reportedly defrauded and disenfranchised thousands of property owners. Property values remain $250 million dollars below 2008 levels, with a paltry annual growth rate of only 0.2% over 25 years. Modest growth rates of 1.2% and 2.2% could have potentially added hundreds of homes and half a billion dollars in economic activity. Yucca, Arizona has suffered a 25% population decline from 2010 to 2020.

Retaliation and Corruption: Whistleblower Ben Peterson faced retaliation including vote rigging to deny his zoning application and racketeering through fraudulent fees by the Association, encumbering his property under false levy for two years. County officials withheld notice to Peterson's application in apparent coordination with the Santa Fe Ranch Property Owners Association's efforts. The Association appears to be engaging in mail fraud to influence it's own member elections. Attempts to resolve these issues have largely been ignored, indicating a systematic effort to suppress dissent and cover up malfeasance.

Conflicts of Interest: Concerns about conflicts of interest involving POA officials, county staff, and their families have been raised, including improper pecuniary interests and allegations of mail fraud related to federal grant applications. These allegations highlight a pattern of misconduct demanding immediate investigation.

Gross Negligence and Tragedy: The negligence of the Santa Fe Ranch POA allegedly led to the death of John Sanchez , whose ambulance was stuck in the sand due to negligent road grading in FEMA flood zones from 2009 to 2021. His widow's desperate attempts to keep him alive with CPR were unsuccessful. Despite knowledge of these practices, Mohave County officials purportedly failed to intervene, resulting in tragic consequences.

"The community deserves transparency and accountability, not a cover-up that has cost us dearly in economic potential, personal freedom and, tragically, in human life," said Ben Peterson, the courageous individual behind these disclosures. "At the same time vote rigging was happening in Mohave County, Supervisor Gould was accusing Governor Hobbs of vote rigging in the 2022 election. It's utter hypocrisy."

Santa Fe Ranch residents and concerned citizens are urged to seek justice and demand accountability from their elected officials and POA leadership.

The criminal complaints call on Arizona state authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and implement measures to prevent further harm to the community and restore trust in local governance.

Media Contact

Benjamin Peterson, Mohave County Oversight Commission, 1 206-579-8012, [email protected]

SOURCE Mohave County Oversight Commission