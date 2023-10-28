I'm dedicated to providing unflinching criminal defense even in the toughest of cases, and Wikipedia is a great resource, whether for prospective clients or just people in general, who are looking for a concise but complete picture of someone's experience and track record. Post this

Beyond Rosenfeld's career as a California criminal defense lawyer, the Wikipedia page will also delve into his experience as a criminal law commentator, by which he provides wide-ranging legal advice on relevant topics across numerous media markets. Rosenfeld's Wikipedia page will also focus on his time as a Bar Exam instructor, when he prepared law students for the California Bar Exam; the page furthermore will outline his memberships in such legal organizations as the American Bar Association. Some attention will also be given to his early life and his education, which culminated in his Juris Doctorate in law from Lincoln Law School.

"I'm very much looking forward to the Wikipedia page," said Rosenfeld. "I'm dedicated to providing unflinching criminal defense even in the toughest of cases, and Wikipedia is a great resource, whether for prospective clients or just people in general, who are looking for a concise but complete picture of someone's experience and track record."

About The Rosenfeld Law Firm

With offices in Sacramento, San Jose, and Palm Springs, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld has made regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask an Attorney. Rosenfeld was named Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

