Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Celebrated Milestone Anniversaries of Ten Independent Coffee Shops in February 2025

"Starting a coffee shop was a leap of faith, but Crimson Cup gave me the tools and confidence to succeed. Their training and support have been invaluable, and I love being part of such an amazing coffee community." - Kendra Moreau, Cup Runneth Over, Sweetwater, Tenn. Post this

Main Street Coffee in Ardmore, Oklahoma – 21 years

– 21 years Cup Runneth Over in Sweetwater, Tennessee – 7 years

– 7 years Rolls by the Pound in Newark, Ohio – 7 years

– 7 years Kairos Coffee in Wilmington, Ohio – 6 years

in – 6 years Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich, Illinois – 4 years

– 4 years Java's Cyber Espresso Bar – Hilliard in Hilliard, Ohio – 3 years

in – 3 years The Well Coffeehouse – Everett in Everett, Massachusetts – 3 years

in – 3 years The Well Coffeehouse – East Boston in Boston, Massachusetts – 3 years

in – 3 years Vita Nova Creatives & Coffee in Nokesville, Virginia – 3 years

– 3 years The Well Coffee Co. in Louisville, Kentucky – 2 years

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate these anniversaries," said Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. "Each of these entrepreneurs has put in the hard work to create a unique space where people can connect over coffee, and we are honored to have been part of their journey through the 7 Steps to Success program."

Three of the shops are owned by entrepreneurs who launched their first locations through the 7 Steps to Success:

Java's Cyber Espresso Bar in Hilliard, Ohio

The Well Coffeehouses in Everett and Boston, Mass.

"A big part of our 7 Steps program is working with owners to help them grow and expand their businesses," said Growth Consultant Heather Syx. "It's exciting to see them celebrate milestone anniversaries and the openings of additional locations."

Among this month's anniversaries, Cup Runneth Over in Sweetwater, Tenn., is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Since opening in 2018, this cozy coffeehouse has become a favorite gathering place for the local community.

Owner Kendra Moreau started Cup Runneth Over to create a welcoming space where people could connect over a great cup of coffee. With no prior coffee experience, she turned to Crimson Cup for guidance.

"Starting a coffee shop was a leap of faith, but Crimson Cup gave me the tools and confidence to succeed," Moreau said. "Their training and support have been invaluable, and I love being part of such an amazing coffee community."

Today, Cup Runneth Over is known for its specialty drinks, friendly service, and strong ties to the community. It is a shining example of how independent coffee shops can thrive with the right support and dedication.

A Legacy of Success

Since 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped over 300 entrepreneurs realize their coffee shop dreams. Today, the company supports 212 independent coffeehouses operated by 164 entrepreneurs, with 29 owners running multiple locations. Many shops have been open for 10, 15 20 or more years.

"We've opened an average of 15 new coffee shops annually since 2016, and 70 percent of the shops we support have been in business for five years or more," said Ubert. "These milestones reflect the strength of our program and the entrepreneurs we work with."

Each entrepreneur started by reading Ubert's, "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee." This book provides a foundation for understanding the essential components of launching and running a successful coffee shop, from creating a solid business plan and calculating startup costs to selecting high-quality coffee products and training skilled baristas. It serves as a step-by-step guide, offering practical advice and actionable insights that set the stage for long-term success.

These anniversaries highlight the dedication and resilience of independent coffee shop owners who followed the 7 Steps to Success program to open and build their businesses. From concept development to daily operations, Crimson Cup has provided guidance, training, and ongoing support to help each entrepreneur build a thriving community-focused coffee shop.

Ready to Open Your Coffee Shop? Make It Happen in 2025

Since 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states achieve their dream of owning a coffee shop. More than 70 percent of the shops have been operating for five or more years.

Each entrepreneur started by reading "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee," by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. This book provides a foundation for

Aspiring coffee entrepreneurs can embark on the same path by ordering the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit:

The 7 Steps to Success book, written by Greg Ubert

Customizable business plan templates

Award-winning coffee samples and merchandise

Personalized consultations with coffee startup and operations experts

"If you've been dreaming of opening your own coffee shop, let's make it happen in 2025," said 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton. "Contact me at 888-800-9224 or [email protected] to discuss your project."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, [email protected], https://www.crimsoncup.com

Twitter

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea