Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Celebrates November Anniversaries of 14 Independent Coffee Shops in 10 States

Leading the November Celebrations

Among the coffee shops celebrating in November, Night and Day Coffee Cafe in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, leads the way with 21 years of service, marking its anniversary on November 17. Following closely are Holtfield Coffee Station in Hillsboro, Ohio, on November 1 and Stoked Coffee in Marietta, Ohio, on November 14. Both are celebrating 17 years of success in their communities.

Other notable anniversaries include:

5 Bean Coffee – Reynoldsburg, Ohio , celebrates 16 years of coffee and community on November 12 .

, celebrates 16 years of coffee and community on . A and B Coffee – Greenville, Ohio . Marking 13 years on November 28 , this cafe has become a cozy gathering spot for locals.

. Marking 13 years on , this cafe has become a cozy gathering spot for locals. Fox's Pizza Den / Southern Ground Coffee Bar, Prattville, Alabama , celebrates 12 years in business on November 27 .

, celebrates 12 years in business on . The Well Coffee House, Boston, Massachusetts . Celebrating 11 years on November 4 , The Well is a fixture of Boston's coffee scene, dedicated to community outreach and connection.

. Celebrating 11 years on , The Well is a fixture of coffee scene, dedicated to community outreach and connection. Sips of Coffee LLC – Eldridge, Iowa . This inviting coffee shop celebrates nine years on November 18 .

. This inviting coffee shop celebrates nine years on . Cafe Ahava, LLC – Monroe, Ohio , marks eight years on November 1 .

, years on . St. Stephens Cafe LLC – Brocton, New York . Celebrating six years on November 9 , this coffee shop is beloved for its warm ambiance and local focus.

. Celebrating six years on , this coffee shop is beloved for its warm ambiance and local focus. Ivory Bean Coffee House – Shelby, Ohio . Marking four years on November 6 , this coffee house has built a strong customer following.

– . Marking four years on , this coffee house has built a strong customer following. Roasted Rail Coffee House – Dilworth, Minnesota . Celebrating four years on November 18 , this community-centered cafe is known for its exceptional coffee.

. Celebrating four years on , this community-centered cafe is known for its exceptional coffee. Lazy Labrador Coffee House – Kennesaw, Georgia . This Georgia favorite turns three on November 19 , bringing locals together over coffee and conversation.

. This favorite turns three on , bringing locals together over coffee and conversation. The Vault Coffee Company – Carolina Beach, North Carolina . Celebrating two years on November 21 , The Vault has quickly become a must-visit spot on the coast.

7 Steps to Success: Turning Dreams into Community-Centered Success Stories

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program has empowered these coffee shop owners to turn their visions into thriving, community-centered businesses. The program arms entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed, including a detailed business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting. Many of these shops have become popular local gathering places, expanding their menus, hosting events and transforming into cultural hubs that enrich their communities.

Celebrating 16 years in business, 5 Bean Coffee is a model of what a thriving independent coffee shop can be. Owner Tracy Heitmeyer attributes her success to a relentless commitment to customer service, high-quality products, and the support of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success program.

"Our customer service is more than average; it's exceptional," Heitmeyer said. "We strive to be super friendly and serve coffee quickly. We aim for the fastest possible drive-thru times while retaining quality." Crimson Cup's training in efficiency and product knowledge has helped her and her team deliver on this commitment, creating a welcoming atmosphere that keeps customers coming back.

Heitmeyer focuses on hiring for attitude and training for efficiency—a philosophy that's paid off in spades. "Our team is knowledgeable about our drinks and exudes politeness and efficiency," she explained. "This terrific team is key to our success because customers are only as happy as the staff."

Loyal customers are the backbone of 5 Bean's growth. Drawn by the shop's quality and consistency, they keep returning for Crimson Cup's coffee, which Heitmeyer describes as "steps, hills, and mountains better than what you'll find in the major coffee chains. We have actual flavor, not just burnt beans and sugar." With an extensive array of syrups and unique drink options, 5 Bean has built a reputation for variety that sets it apart from the competition.

Heitmeyer's attention to detail goes beyond coffee quality; she also invests in creating a fun, uplifting experience for every customer. "Fun sprinkles, drizzle, and cup decorations increase people's happiness," she said. "We put stickers on holiday cups and write notes like, 'Have a great day!' or 'You're awesome' when we feel people need it."

Reflecting on her journey, Heitmeyer credits Crimson Cup's guidance as instrumental to her success. "Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently," she said. "Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business."

For aspiring coffee shop owners, 5 Bean Coffee's story highlights the impact of a strong support system, attention to quality, and a commitment to creating a positive, memorable customer experience.

Thinking of Opening a Coffee Shop? Begin with the Startup Kit Behind Over 400 Success Stories

Since 1991, Crimson Cup has helped over 400 entrepreneurs in 36 states create successful coffee shops. Aspiring coffee shop owners can jumpstart their journey with the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit, which includes the 7 Steps to Success book, financial planning templates, a customizable business plan model, and a one-on-one session with a Crimson Cup startup consultant. The kit also includes samples of Crimson Cup's award-winning coffee and tea and promotional merchandise.

Coffee entrepreneurs can also contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at 888-800-9224 or [email protected] for a no-obligation conversation about bringing their vision to life.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

