Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Congratulates 11 Independent Coffee Shop Owners in Nine States for August Business Anniversaries Ranging from Two to 20 Years

The award-winning coffee roaster's 7 Steps consulting team has been there from the start, helping the 11 business owners grow their ventures.

Since its 1991 founding, Crimson Cup has taught over 300 entrepreneurs across the country how to open their own independent coffee shops.

"The 11 small businesses named below have established themselves as vital pillars in their local communities," Ubert said. "They offer customers exceptional specialty coffee beverages and a space to socialize, share ideas and promote a sense of community. Each shop reflects the owners' unique tastes and the needs of their communities."

Two coffee shops are commemorating an impressive 20 years in business. Coffee Expressions in Springfield, Ohio, opened August 9, 2004, and Edelweiss Coffee in Iron Mountain, Michigan, opened the following day.

Ryders Cup Coffee in Lakewood, New York, is marking its 17th anniversary on August 7.

August 22 marks the 16th anniversary for Metropolitan Coffee in Hutchinson, Kansas. It has been six years since the owners opened Metro To Go, a drive-thru only satellite location, on August 13, 2018.

Cuppa Sunshine Coffee & Tea in Dixon, Tennessee, celebrates its 11th anniversary on August 5.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Love A Latte opened on August 15, 2014, in Eldora, Iowa.

Two Crimson Cup customers are marking their lucky number seven anniversaries! Buckin Brew opened on August 4, 2017, in Casper, Wyoming, and The Green Bean Coffee House opened on August 11, in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The Well Café opened inside Community Church Harrison City in Irwin, Pennsylvania on August 5, 2019, celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Celebrating its fourth anniversary, Winston's Coffee & Waffles has been serving the Columbus, Ohio community since August 21, 2020.

Beansweet Coffee in Goldsboro, North Carolina, is celebrating its second anniversary since its founding on August 25, 2022.

Edelweiss Coffee is a second-generation family business celebrating its 20th anniversary. Original Owners Jenni and Tom Wender credit Crimson Cup with helping them through their first 19 years in business.

In December 2023, the Wenders sold Edelweiss Coffee to their daughter-in-law, Christie Lofholm. She worked in the coffee shop for over three years before taking over on January 1, 2024, and has remained a Crimson Cup customer.

"With Crimson Cup's guidance, we built our success on doing things the right way for the right reasons," Jenni Wender recalled.

"It's a blend of exceptional customer service and serving a top-notch drink. Edelweiss customers may pop by for just a moment, but in that time, we strive to give them the best. We're always bustling, always caffeinated, always ready!"

Tom Wender added, "Edelweiss focuses on providing the highest quality products at competitive prices. We're the place where quality meets quick service."

"I would absolutely refer Crimson Cup to anyone opening a coffee shop," Jenni said. "The product and training met or exceeded any expectations I ever had."

"The support was unexpected and extremely helpful to me over 19 years. Whether I needed help with equipment or how to prepare a beverage, Crimson Cup had already done it and could help me."

"The coffee is the best," she added. "Customers tell us all the time, ours is the best coffee they've had, and significantly better than chain store coffee! If they are visitors, they make sure they get our coffee when they're in town. College students can't wait to get back to Edelweiss. And our regular customers are the most loyal of all."

Tom said he counted on Crimson Cup to provide products that will make the best coffee drinks around at a reasonable cost. "They've made a lot of changes during the years, but I just stick with their recommendations, and I have never been disappointed," he said.

Ubert encouraged anyone considering opening an independent coffee shop to contact the 7 Steps consulting team.

"We're happy to walk you through your vision, offer suggestions and explore how we can help you!" he said.

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Reach him by emailing [email protected] or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors and running a profitable business. Chances are, we can help you!"

