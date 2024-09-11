Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Congratulates 14 Independent Coffee Shop Owners in Eight States for September Business Anniversaries Ranging from One to 18 Years

"Crimson Cup offers the best of both worlds: the experience and 'done for you' work of a franchise, with the autonomy, creativity and affordability of being an independent shop. When something breaks at 6 a.m., I know they'll be there to help troubleshoot." - Adam Mosley, Trek Coffee Company Post this

The award-winning coffee roaster's 7 Steps consulting team has been a trusted partner, helping these 14 coffee shop owners open and grow their ventures.

Since its founding in 1991, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 entrepreneurs learn how to open independent coffee shops in more than 30 states.

"The 14 small businesses listed below have been in business an average of 6.79 years, becoming vital parts of their local communities," Ubert said. "They offer their customers exceptional specialty coffee beverages and provide a space to socialize and share ideas, all while reflecting the unique character of their communities."

Wired Coffee Bar, LLC in Willard, Ohio, is celebrating its 18th anniversary, making it the longest-running coffee shop in the group. Since its opening on September 20, 2006, Wired Coffee Bar has become a beloved spot for the local community.

Jitters Coffee House in Millersburg, Ohio, marked 12 years in business on September 6.

The New Common Grounds Coffee House in Carbondale, Illinois, and French Express Coffee House in Kannapolis, North Carolina, are celebrating 11 years in business. They both opened in September 2013, with anniversaries on September 10 and 13.

Lavish Boutique, LLC, in Jasper, Alabama, is celebrating eight years since opening its doors on September 15, 2016.

Two shops, Penny's Perks in Dowell, Illinois, and French Express Coffee House - China Grove in China Grove, North Carolina, celebrate seven years in business in September. Both opened in 2017, with anniversaries on September 22 and September 15.

The Grounds Coffee Café, LLC in Stafford, Virginia, is celebrating six years since opening on September 7, 2018.

Two coffee shops are marking anniversaries of four years. Adams Flying Pig Coffee House in Wheelersburg, Ohio, opened on September 4, 2020. Rare Bird Emporium, LLC in Murphy, North Carolina, opened on September 25.

Humble Texan Coffee in Vernon, Texas, is celebrating three years since its opening on September 24, 2021.

The Sanity Mug in Port Lavaca, Texas, opened on September 29, 2022, and is marking two years in business.

Finally, two new coffee shops are celebrating their first year in business: Trek Coffee Co. in Bowling Green, Kentucky, opened on September 1, 2023, and Black Hawk Coffee Co. in Oakland, Maryland, opened on September 15, 2023.

Rare Bird Emporium in Murphy, North Carolina, celebrated its opening in September 2020. The shop, owned by Kate and Pav Templeton, blends a unique coffee experience with local artisan crafts.

Their mission was to create a community gathering place for Cherokee County. "After months of sheltering in place, we wanted our new store to be a safe place for people to feel comfortable and have conversations again," Kate Templeton said. "Of course, nothing brings people together like coffee!"

Their connection to Crimson Cup came through a family referral from the owner of Jitters Coffee House. The couple found Crimson Cup's expertise invaluable in opening their business. "Coming from never having a business like this to creating a business plan and knowing that it was a proven concept reassured me we could do this," Kate said.

"I'd advise other owners to work with Crimson Cup from the very beginning," Pav Templeton added. "We didn't end up saving money doing it ourselves, because we had to go back and redo a lot of things. There were mishaps we could have avoided by having their guidance from day one."

The Templetons invite everyone in Cherokee County and beyond to visit Rare Bird Emporium, 680 Andrews Rd, Murphy, North Carolina. They are open Mondays through Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Located at 6558 Nashville Road in Bowling Green, Trek Coffee Company is a haven for java aficionados and environmental advocates. With a unique drive-thru setup and the catchy mantra, "Life's a Trip, Fuel up!," Trek ensures your daily grind starts on a high note (and a high-quality brew).

Adam Mosley, the visionary behind Trek, has a unique philosophy: "Life is a grand journey, and we're all about celebrating it with a strong sense of community, home, and shared experiences."

Working with Crimson Cup, he brought his vision of Trek Coffee Company to life, creating a place where every cup of coffee is a step towards a more sustainable world.

Mosley's experience in water filtration helped spark the birth of Trek. "A staggering portion of the world struggles for clean water, and we're on a mission to change that," he said. Trek pledges to donate one percent of its revenue to environmental causes like the Uzima Clean Water Mission.

He found it easy to choose Crimson Cup as his coffee partner. "Crimson Cup provides the best of both worlds," he said. "It combines the experience and 'done for you' work you get with a franchise with the autonomy, creativity and affordability of an independent shop."

He also praised the 7 Steps to Success consulting team for their support, knowledge, and accessibility. "When something breaks at 6:00 a.m., I know they'll be there to help troubleshoot."

Mosley's advice to aspiring coffee shop owners? "Do it right, do it well, and don't cut corners. Your customers will notice." He attributes a significant part of Trek's success to support from Crimson Cup and the heartwarming interactions with customers, who quickly turn into friends.

He invites everyone to join Trek Coffee Company in its mission to make a difference, one cup at a time. "No matter where your journey takes you, we hope to make it a little better!"

Ubert encouraged anyone considering opening an independent coffee shop to reach out to the 7 Steps consulting team for guidance.

"We're happy to walk you through your vision, offer suggestions, and explore how we can help you succeed," Ubert said.

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for new coffee shop owners. You can reach him at [email protected] or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to running a successful business. Chances are, we can help you too!"

