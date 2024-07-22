Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Congratulates 21 Independent Coffee Shop Owners in 13 States for July Business Anniversaries Ranging from Two to 18 Years

"If you're thinking about opening a coffee shop of your own, please talk to Crimson Cup. Read the 7 Steps book and take to heart all the tools and resources they give you on the front end ... They're truly a partner in our growth ..." - Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House & Wine Bar Post this

The award-winning coffee roaster's 7 Steps consulting team has been there from the start, helping the 21 business owners grow their ventures.

Since its 1991 founding, Crimson Cup has taught over 300 entrepreneurs across the country how to open their own independent coffee shops. It supports new owners with writing a strong coffee shop business plan, calculating coffee shop start-up costs, finding a likely location, hiring and training staff, and all other aspects of coffee shop operation.

"The 21 small businesses named below have established themselves as vital pillars in their local communities," Ubert said. "They offer customers exceptional specialty coffee beverages and a space to socialize, share ideas and promote a sense of community. Each shop reflects the owners' unique tastes and the needs of their communities."

The Java Joint in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, has been in business an impressive 21 years since its opening on July 11, 2003.

The Lyric Coffee House in Clayton, New York is commemorating its 18-year milestone since opening on July 18, 2006. The Lyric received the prestigious 2023 Best Coffee in Clayton, New York Award from the 1,000 Islands Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Pedaling Beans Coffeehouse in Lake Leelanau, Michigan, is marking its 17th anniversary on July 17, 2017.

Three Crimson Cup customers are celebrating their 10-year milestones! Dawdy Haus Coffee in Springs, Pennsylvania opened on July 1, 2014. July 7 saw the opening of Kave Coffee Bar in Barberton, Ohio, and Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Kushala Sip Coffee House in Stoneham, Massachusetts, will celebrate its ninth anniversary on July 13, nine years after opening in 2015.

It has been eight years since Fresh Start Café and Bakery in Delaware, Ohio, opened its doors on July 14, 2016.

Two coffeehouses are celebrating their lucky number seven anniversaries. Bird and Bean Coffee House in Dothan, Alabama, opened on July 13, 2017. Coshocton Coffee Connection in Coshocton, Ohio, opened just a week later on July 21.

Three Crimson Cup customers are commemorating their six-year milestones after opening in 2018. Kora Brew House & Wine Bar in Bryan, Ohio opened on July 13. The Well Coffee House in Boston, Massachusetts, opened on July 23, and Royal Moose Coffee Company in Middleburg, Florida, opened on July 27.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Bear Track Coffee inside Troyer's Mountain View Country Market has been serving the Limestone, Tennessee community since July 21, 2019.

Three more coffee shops started their journey in 2020, marking their fourth anniversaries. Cups Of Joy in Wilson, North Carolina, opened on July 3. Higher Groundz Coffee House in Maryland Heights, Missouri, opened on July 10. The Orange Couch Coffee House in Eureka, Missouri, opened on July 17.

Another two shops are celebrating their third year in business since opening in 2021. Cold Creek Coffee Company in Castalia, Ohio, opened July 2, and Cornerstone Coffee NC in Norris City, Illinois, opened on July 16.

Smoke-N-Beans Coffee Bar in McArthur, Ohio, is celebrating its second anniversary since its founding on July 13, 2022.

Two coffee shops reached their first anniversary in July. Brown Bear Coffee 7 Café opened July 7, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ohio. Coffee Hound Junction opened July 14, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Kathy Danielson, owner of The Lyric Coffeehouse, and Teresa and Kevin Maynard, owners of Kora Brewhouse & Wine Bar, said they appreciate Crimson Cup's role in their success.

"Crimson Cup provided great training and setup from the start," Danielson said. "They provide high-quality products, keep prices fair and consistent, and offer great customer service. Customer Growth Rep Heather Syx has been a wonderful mentor over the last few years."

Maynard said that guidance from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea empowered her husband and her to transform their dream into a successful venture,. "When we decided to open Kora Brew House, we knew it was more than just serving great coffee. It was about creating an experience, a place for the community.

"The 7 Steps to Success program offered the guidance we needed, teaching us how to consistently deliver that experience while navigating the challenging terrain of the specialty coffee industry. Not being alone in this is so important!"

"Crimson Cup continues to be a vital support system for us. They're truly a partner in our growth, which shows their commitment to fostering success among coffee entrepreneurs."

"If you're thinking about opening a coffee shop of your own, please talk to Crimson Cup," Maynard concluded. "Read the 7 Steps book and take to heart all the tools and resources they give you on the front end. The support is amazing, and you truly feel like you are a part of their family."

Ubert encouraged anyone considering opening an independent coffee shop to contact the 7 Steps consulting team.

"We're happy to walk you through your vision, offer suggestions and explore how we can help you!" he said.

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. He can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors and running a profitable business. Chances are, we can help you!"

