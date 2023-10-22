Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Connecticut

"We knew we needed help, but didn't want to be a franchise. We liked what Crimson Cup brought to the table with their support package. Everything is thought out. Crimson Cup knows exactly what they're doing." - Mark Semanta, Owner, Sweet Aroma Coffeehouse & Bakery, Colchester, Connecticut Post this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Connecticut" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Connecticut offers fertile ground for many small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"Connecticut ranks 15h among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 4,658 Connecticut residents. That leaves a lot of Connecticuters without a local coffee shop in a state with a lot of coffee demand."

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

In 2021, Sweet Aroma Coffeehouse & Bakery opened in Colchester, Connecticut through the 7 Steps program.

Owners Kim and Mark Sementa sought to bring friends and neighbors together with terrific espresso-based coffee drinks and fantastic homemade baked goods.

"Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw the need for a family-friendly gathering place for our community," Kim Sementa said.

"We wanted to share our love for coffee and my recipes for homemade cookies, muffins, cupcakes and more!"

Their shop at 139 South Main Street invites guests to gather in comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. Larger groups meet in the dedicated community room.

After owning a liquor store for 10 years, the couple knew how important customer service would be in building their new coffee business. Kim's skills as an accountant and bookkeeper gave them the business foundation to succeed.

Still, a lack of coffee industry experience loomed as an obstacle to opening Sweet Aroma.

To gain specialty coffee savvy, they reached out to Crimson Cup.

"We knew we needed help, but didn't want to be a franchise," Mark Sementa said. "We liked what Crimson Cup brought to the table with their support package."

After calling Scott Fullerton from Crimson Cup's 7 Steps team, the couple began learning how to open their coffee shop.

"Crimson Cup delivers terrific service, incredible coffee-shop products and excellent training," Kim said. "The drinks are fantastic. As long as we follow the recipes, we can't go wrong!"

Mark said systems were easy to use and efficient. "Everything is thought out," he said. "Crimson Cup knows exactly what they're doing."

The couple found Step 5: Focus on Training the most valuable of the steps.

"We couldn't have done it without the help of 7 Steps Trainer Steve Bayless," Kim said.

Bayless came to Connecticut before the shop's opening to show the couple and their baristas how to prepare drinks using the equipment in their shop. He stayed on site a whole week to train them in all aspects of coffee shop operations.

Crimson Cup believes this hands-on, on-site training is a critical element in setting up coffee shop owners for success.

"Although there are a lot of coffee and barista schools out there, it's hard to learn everything in a classroom over a few days," Ubert said.

"Our experience is that on-site training costs the coffee shop owner less. Plus, you remember more of what you learn by doing."

Asked what advice he has for those who are considering opening a coffee shop, or adding coffee to their existing bakery or café, Mark Sementa said, "Get yourself a good consultant with Crimson Cup. Don't try to go it alone!"

"Opening a coffee shop would be nearly impossible if you don't have prior coffee experience," he added. "Even then, a barista only knows so much. You have to learn how to run the complete business."

The Sementas invite everyone in New London County to visit their shop at 139 South Main Street in Colchester. Find out why the coffee and sweet treats have attracted dozens of positive reviews!

"Wonderful local coffee shop!" wrote one Google local guide. "I'd say it's the best in town!! The service was awesome and their Sweet Aroma Mocha really hit the spot. I also tasted a few of their delectable treats and was not disappointed....I'll definitely be back for more!"

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

