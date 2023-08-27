Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Indiana

"I came across Crimson Cup when I was researching products and coffee consultants ... I was impressed that Crimson Cup bases its success on my success. Plus, their products are awesome!" - Rachel Targett, Loose Goose Coffee Company Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Indiana" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Indiana offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Indiana ranks 38th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 7,111 Indiana residents. That leaves a lot of Indiana coffee lovers without a local coffee shop."

He noted that Crimson Cup supports five independent coffee shops in Indiana cities and towns.

These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through the company's coffee shop startup program.

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

Owners of coffee shops in Indiana towns including Greensburg, Huntington, Terre Haute, Yorktown and Warsaw have learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's coffee shop startup program.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

Rachel and Richard Targett opened Loose Goose Coffee Company in 2021 to build a business around community, coffee and their love of dogs.

At 3020 South 7th Street on the South Side of Terre Haute, the shop offers a warm, friendly place to connect over terrific hot, iced or blended coffee drinks and local baked goods. A drive-thru window caters to coffee lovers on the go.

Having worked as a barista and retail manager, Rachel Targett wanted to open her own shop to gain control over quality and customer service.

"I wanted barista to be my forever job," she said. "I enjoy quick interactions with people all day long."

Even with her barista experience, she knew she needed support to open her own shop.

"I came across Crimson Cup when I was researching products and coffee consultants," she recalled.

"I needed coffee experts to lead me through the process, and I was impressed that Crimson Cup bases its success on my success. Plus, their products are awesome!"

7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless visited the shop the week before the soft opening to train the Targetts and their baristas in drink preparation and all aspects of coffee shop management.

A few months later, Customer Growth Rep Heather Syx returned to help ensure successful grand opening celebrations.

The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has won a warm welcome from local coffee lovers. The roaster's exceptional craft and specialty have earned top honors at the Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year and other competitions.

One Facebook reviewer said, "I was in the coffee business for a decade and I am pretty picky about my coffee. I had an americano today that was extremely smooth and probably the best I have had in Terre Haute in a very long time. They are buying coffee from a great roaster that provides their customers with excellent support. If you are a coffee lover this is a must go to."

After working with Bayless and Syx, Rachel Targett said she found Step 5, Focus on Training, most valuable.

"I don't know where I would be without that happening," she said. "It was absolutely the best part of the experience."

As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.

To help entrepreneurs learn about opening coffee shops, Crimson Cup will continue to post an updated state-level guide each week in 2023 until all 50 states are covered.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

