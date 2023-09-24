Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Kentucky

"Owning a small coffee shop entails a lot more than most people realize, and Crimson Cup has always been on top of anything we need. If we have a concern, our Crimson Cup team is always quick to ask, 'What can we do to help?'" - Nina Bradley, Bradley's Gourmet Coffee & More Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Kentucky" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Kentucky offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"Kentucky ranks 47th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 8,527 Kentucky residents. That leaves a lot of Kentuckians without a local coffee shop."

Crimson Cup supports independent coffee shops in Louisville and Whitley City, Kentucky. Their owners learned how to open the shops through the company's 7 Steps program.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

Since 2014, Bradley's Gourmet Coffees & More has offered "coffee that tastes like coming home" to members of the local Whitley City, Kentucky community.

Nestled in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Bradley's offers a comfortable seating area and a drive-thru for coffee lovers on the go. It is the only specialty coffee shop serving the 17,000 residents of McCreary County.

In February 2023, Bradley gave fans of her beloved coffee shop even more reasons to love it. She moved into a new larger location at 980 US27 in Whitley City.

The McCreary County native calls the new location a dream come true. It offers a bigger counter and more room for the staff to work.

"Our motto from the beginning has been, 'Building our community, one cup at a time,'" said Owner Nina Bradley. "Our customers have learned – as we have – what an important role coffee plays in bringing our community together."

Crimson Cup has supported Bradley from the beginning, providing coffee, drink recipes, coffee shop supplies, business guidance and more. She said the guidance has been nothing short of amazing.

"Owning a small coffee shop entails a lot more than most people realize, and Crimson Cup has always been on top of anything we need."

"When we have a question or concern, they get back to us in no time," she added. "If we have a concern, our Crimson Cup team is always quick to ask, 'What can we do to help?'"

"Crimson Cup is exactly what you're looking for if you want a provider that will always be available to answer questions or fix a problem. We couldn't have made it through the past nine years without Crimson Cup!"

Apart from the partnership with Crimson Cup, Bradley says teamwork and community have driven the shop's growth.

"Having a team of employees who love their job has been key to our success," she said. "Our small community also has been great about spreading the word about what we have to offer, both by word of mouth and engaging with us and their friends via social media."

The best part of owning her own coffee shop? "Watching it grow from 25 to 30 customers a day to 25 to 30 customers in less than an hour."

"The growth is something you don't always notice until one day you look around and realize – Hey! We're onto something here."

Customers rave about the coffee, which is roasted by Crimson Cup. "Our customers LOVE the white chocolate!" Bradley said.

"Our signature drink is a white mocha with caramel drizzle, and we could keep the shop afloat if that were the only drink we were to serve," she said. "One of our favorite things to hear is, 'I've had white mochas all over the state, and none of them compare to yours.'"

Crimson Cup's coffee ranks among the best in the nation. Among other national honors, the roaster won 2017 and 2020 Good Food Awards – which recognize the best-tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees in the United States.

Bradley's Gourmet Coffees & More is open Monday through Saturday each week at 980 Highway 27, Whitley City, Kentucky. "Stop in and see us whenever you're in McCreary County!" Bradley said.

Ubert noted that, while the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any road blocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

