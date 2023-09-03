"Like The Well Coffee House, Crimson Cup also desires to build better communities and are always looking for opportunities to give back on a local and global scale...we have partnered with the BEST coffee roaster in North America." - Matt Love, The Well Coffee House Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Massachusetts" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Massachusetts offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Massachusetts ranks 10th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 3,891 Massachusetts residents. That leaves a lot of Bay Staters without a local coffee shop."

Crimson Cup currently supports seven independent coffee shops in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea and Stoneham.

These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through the company's 7 Steps to Coffee Shop Success program.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote initially to help coffee shop customers master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

A growing number of Crimson Cup customers – including The Well Coffee House in Boston – have opened multiple locations.

The coffee shops are an outgrowth of The Church at the Well, which was founded by Pastor Kevin Scott, his wife Christy, and Associate Pastor Matt Love and his wife Julie.

With a motto of "Coffee – Love – Community," their vision was to create a nonprofit coffee house that would serve as a community gathering place.

"The Well Coffee House chooses to serve Crimson Cup products for several reasons. They have had a passion for delivering awesome coffee since 1991," said Pastor Matt Love.

"Like The Well Coffee House, Crimson Cup also desires to build better communities and are always looking for opportunities to give back on a local and global scale,," he added. As a bonus, the Crimson Cup founder is a Harvard graduate."

The initial Well Coffee House opened in Boston's historic South Station in 2014.

Staffed by volunteers who desire to be a blessing to others, the nonprofit donates a percentage of profits and the contents of its donation jar to other nonprofits.

In 2018, The Well opened a second coffeehouse at the corner of State and Washington Streets, which is on The Freedom Trail next to The Old State House.

Just two years later, New England magazine named both locations among the 12 best coffee shops in Boston.

Construction prompted the closure of the South Station location in 2020, but The Well continued expanding, adding two new locations early in 2022.

At 173 East Border Street, The Well Coffee House East Boston sits on Central Square in East Boston, while The Well Coffee House Everett is at 983 Broadway in Everett, Massachusetts.

"We're thrilled to continue working with the team at The Well as they expand their footprint and serve more customers," Ubert said. "Their mission aligns with our own Focus on Good, creating positive change through our products and relationships around the world."

Crimson Cup recently led Matt and Julie Love and a group of other coffee shop owners and baristas on a trip to Siguatepeque, Honduras.

The group of 13 helped build a house for the Flores family of five in coordination with Serve Hope International. This nonprofit provides safe homes, clean water, schools and other benefits to the Siguatepeque community.

Matt said the trip showed them how Crimson Cup stands behind its commitment to supporting communities in coffee-growing regions.

"Our new appreciation for the compassion that Crimson Cup displays for coffee communities has further convinced us that we have partnered with the BEST coffee roaster in North America," he said.

As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, quality coffee shop products, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.

To help entrepreneurs learn about opening coffee shops, Crimson Cup will continue to post an updated state-level guide each week in 2023 until all 50 states are covered.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

