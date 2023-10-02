Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Missouri

"Crimson Cup cares, not just about their owners but also their farmers ... After reading the 7 Steps book and touring the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab in Columbus, I felt I had a good chance of succeeding with their guidance." - Maggie Schamber, Owner, The Orange Couch Coffee House Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Missouri" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Missouri offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"Missouri ranks 35th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,609 Missouri residents. That leaves a lot of Missourians without a local coffee shop in a state with a lot of coffee demand."

Crimson Cup supports independent coffee shops in Creve Coeur, Eureka, Maryland Heights and Webb City, Missouri. Their owners learned how to open the shops through the company's 7 Steps program.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"We don't just offer barista and manager training – although our training is among the best," Ubert said. "What sets Crimson Cup apart is that we stay involved in our customers' businesses. We don't succeed unless they succeed."

The atmosphere in Eureka, Missouri is more "friendly" these days, thanks to the Orange Couch Coffee House at 98 The Legends Parkway.

Local resident Maggie Schamber modeled her independent coffee house on Central Perk, a favorite fictional hangout of characters in the sitcom "Friends."

Living up to its name, her shop features a replica of the iconic orange couch seen in the show's original opening credits.

Schamber said she designed her store to have a Central Perk vibe. "I want people to feel that the place is cozy and welcoming."

Like many entrepreneurs, she had been dreaming of opening a coffee shop for years.

Yet, although she loved coffee, Schamber knew she had a lot to learn. In researching how to open a coffee shop, she came across Crimson Cup.

"After reading the 7 Steps book and touring the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab in Columbus, I felt I had a good chance of succeeding with their guidance," she said.

From concept to opening, developing the Orange Couch Coffee House took over three years. Crimson Cup was there every step of the way.

"Crimson Cup cares, not just about their owners but also their farmers," Schamber said.

Of all the steps, she found Step Five, Focus on Training, the most helpful. "It's all-inclusive. They not only help with award-winning coffee and coffee shop products but with location, layout and more.

"I loved that I could learn in my space rather than having to go to a barista school out of state," she added.

"My 7 Steps Trainer, Steve Bayless, is so friendly, accessible and knowledgeable. He answers the phone on the weekend."

The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, has won a devoted following among Eureka coffee lovers.

"Great coffee is like your best friend," Schamber said. "We hear the drinks are fantastic, the shop looks great, the service is so friendly."

"People love taking pictures on the couch and with the quotes from the show," she added. "They sit down and relax, slow down, and look at the art. And they love the "Friends" references!"

With over 150 Googe reviews, The Orange Couch has earned a five-star rating.

"I am so thankful a random social media post led me to this gem!" wrote one Google local guide. "I love the atmosphere, always Friend(ly) service, all the Friends tributes throughout are the perfect touch, and they have a wide selection of beverages including several sugar free flavor options. If you are looking for a new coffee spot, this is it! Even with 20+ coffee options within a 5 mile radius, I will drive out 25 minutes once a week just to have my favorite coffee. My current favorite is the cream cold brew with the Hawaiian salted caramel and coconut. Give them a try!"

Customers choose from a full menu of hot and cold specialty coffee drinks, including handcrafted espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and mochas, plus frozen smoothies, hot chocolate and premium hot and iced teas. Locally baked goodies like chocolate chip cookies and donuts round out the menu.

In her third year as a coffee shop owner, Schamber had this advice for others who are thinking about opening a coffee shop:

"Call Crimson Cup as your first step for sure. Have fun – but do it only if you're serious about it. It has to be a passion. Be patient as you nurture your dream into reality.

"Come up with something different. If people don't know you personally, the theme or name will get them in the door. Once they have experienced your shop and tasted your coffee, they will be back!"

Schamber invites everyone in the Greater St. Louis metro area to visit The Orange Couch, which is open seven days a week at 98 Legends Pkwy Suite 101, Eureka, Missouri 63025.

Ubert noted that Crimson Cup's goal is to help its small business customers like Schamber create unique coffee shops tailored to their dreams and the needs of their local communities.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the local needs, economic opportunities, and business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," he said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

