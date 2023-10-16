Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Nebraska

"Crimson Cup is always there to help with all aspects of my business ... I opened my third location in 2023, and I didn't need a business loan to complete it." - Mandy Tuls, Owner, The Broken Mug coffee shop in Columbus, Nebraska Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Nebraska" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Nebraska offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Nebraska ranks 37th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 7,041 residents. That leaves a lot of Nebraskans without a local coffee shop."

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

A lifelong coffee lover, Mandy Tuls wanted to have a business with a great atmosphere and lots of customer interactions.

In 2017, she and husband Todd Tuls opened The Broken Mug specialty coffeehouse in Columbus, Nebraska. Since then, the coffee shop at 2800 22nd Avenue has become a gathering place for local coffee lovers.

"We are the only locally owned coffee shop in our town," said Mandy Tuls. "We are also the only coffee shop that delivers drinks and food items."

The shop serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks. Ice cream, pastries and sandwiches round out the menu.

The food menu has evolved to include a wider assortment of luncheon sandwiches.

"I really listened to 7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless when he said start off simple, don't add food yet," Mandy said.

"You can have a couple of bakery items, but really concentrate on the drinks first and make sure you are consistent and comfortable before adding other items to your menu."

With Crimson Cup's guidance, Tuls has continually adapted her business to meet customer needs.

"Molding to what your community wants is key," she said. "Three years ago, we added delivery. Two years ago, we added a drive-thru because that's what our community needed during Covid."

To keep up with customer demand, she added a coffee trolley called the Mini Mug across the parking lot from The Broken Mug. She opened a third location in the new Columbus Public Library in 2023.

After over six years, Tuls revels in the freedom of making decisions on her own and with her team.

"I love encouraging and lifting up each of my team members," she said. "I also love letting my staff explore fun and new drink recipes and then featuring their drinks. Each team member is unique, and I love seeing what dynamics they add to our team."

When asked to give advice to other coffee entrepreneurs, she replied, "Don't overthink it. Just do it! Crimson Cup is always there to help with all aspects of my business from start-up, hiring, adjusting my prices through the years, equipment and other questions I have."

"They start you on a path that will deliver success as long as you really follow what they say," she added. "I did and look at me now! I opened my third location in 2023, and I didn't need a business loan to complete it."

Mandy and Todd Tuls invite everyone in Columbus and Platte County to visit The Broken Mug and Mini Mug. For details on hours, events and the new Columbus Library location, visit the shop's website, Google business profile and social media pages.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

