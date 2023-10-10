Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in New Jersey

"For someone who didn't know anything about coffee shops, I'm confident I can call anyone at Crimson Cup, and they'll be able to help me with whatever I need ... It has more of partnership feel than a franchise." - Bob Opitz, Owner, Spire Coffeehouse Tweet this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in New Jersey" guide with even more tips and resources.

"New Jersey offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"New Jersey ranks 11th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 3,902 New Jersey residents. That leaves a lot of New Jerseyans without a local coffee shop in a state with a lot of coffee demand."

Crimson Cup supports independent coffee shops in Long Valley, Spring Lake and Toms River. Their owners learned how to open the shops through the company's 7 Steps program.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

In December 2022, Bob Opitz opened Spire Coffeehouse at 1922 Hooper Avenue in Toms River, New Jersey.

After a successful insurance career, he sought to return to his father's entrepreneurial roots by creating his own coastal-inspired coffeehouse.

"My father ran a computer consulting business and a sporting goods franchise, so I'm an entrepreneur by blood," he said. "A coffeehouse seemed like a good way to have fun and enjoy social interaction while giving back to the Toms River community."

A play on "inspire," the shop's name also alludes to the New Jersey Shore lighthouses and his goal of reaching the pinnacle of success and community service.

With no prior coffee industry experience, he searched for information on how to open a coffee shop.

"I knew I didn't want to go the franchise, route," he said. "I wanted to be independent. I didn't want to have to put a ton of money down up front and then be locked into doing whatever they told me to do."

The search led to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success book and program. Opitz said the book was "great, concise, to the point, without being preachy."

After he read the book, Crimson Cup's coffee business consultants guided him through all the steps until he was ready to open Spire Coffeehouse.

"I think the most valuable of the 7 steps has been in the location and layout," Opitz said. "That really helped me figure out where I wanted to have my shop. Knowing what to look for in a site was critical."

Once the build-out was complete, 7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless spent the week leading up to the opening training Opitz and the Spire Coffeehouse baristas in all aspects of drink preparation and coffee shop operation. He stayed on site through opening day to ensure everything went well.

Once open, the shop quickly gained a following among Toms River coffee lovers.

"We offer a wide variety of hot and iced drinks, and provide a selection of baked goods and snacks," Opitz said. "So, whether you're stopping for your morning coffee or an afternoon snack, we've got you covered!"

In less than a year, the coffeehouse has received over 50 five-star Google reviews.

"The people are friendly, the prices are fair, the decor is very inviting but most importantly: the drinks are phenomenal," wrote one Google reviewer. "Almost didn't want to post this review because once the word gets out there's a great new coffee shop in town it will be packed!"

After a successful grand opening in February 2023, a Crimson Cup Customer Growth Rep has continued to work with Opitz and his team to grow the business.

"It's amazing just how open and helpful everyone has been," he said. "For someone who didn't know anything about coffee shops, I'm confident I can call anyone at Crimson Cup, and they'll be able to help me with whatever I need."

"I think that ties to Crimson Cup's business model," he added. They believe that they succeed when I succeed. It has more of a partnership feel than a franchise, where I would have to cut a check every month regardless of how my shop is doing. It's a more collaborative relationship, and I appreciate that."

Opitz invites everyone in Toms River, Ocean County and the Jersey Shore to visit Spire Coffeehouse.

"If you're looking for a local spot to enjoy a delicious snack, sip on award-winning coffee and unwind in a relaxing environment, we're the coffee shop for you," he said.

"We pride ourselves on serving award-winning coffee and tea products, and we work with local dairies and bakeries to source the freshest and tastiest additions to your coffee."

Spire Coffeehouse is open seven days a week at 1922 Hooper Avenue. Visit the shop's website and social media pages for updates.

Ubert said Crimson Cup's 7 Steps team is available to help entrepreneurs open coffee shops in any state.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2023 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

