Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Tennessee

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Tennessee" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Tennessee is a land of opportunity for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Tennessee ranks 41st among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 7,681 Tennessee residents. That leaves a lot of Tennessee coffee lovers without a local coffee shop. And the state's millions of visitors add to the demand for specialty coffee shops."

He noted that Crimson Cup supports five independent coffee shops in Tennessee cities and towns including Dickson, Johnson City, Limestone, Sevierville, and Sweetwater have learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's coffee shop startup program.

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

In 2016, Owners Sherry and Michael Marion followed Crimson Cup's 7 Steps road map to create Open Doors Coffeehouse at 101 E. 8th Ave. in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Housed in a former Long John Silver's restaurant building, Open Doors has become a gathering place for locals.

For the past several years, it has been voted the area's top coffee shop in the Best in Johnson City awards.

"Our mission is to provide a great place for terrific coffee, service, and community," Michael Marion said. "We are locally owned and very connected with the community."

"We like to see our front porch as a place to connect with people in the adjoining neighborhoods," he added. "We have loved on and redeemed this little corner in Johnson City."

Sherry Marion says friendly service is central to the shop's success. "Our staff knows customer names, personal details, and, of course, the way they like their drink," she said. "They love that we sometimes have their drink ready as they walk in or pull up to the drive through!"

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success team has supported the Marions from the very beginning of their coffee journey.

"When my husband began thinking and dreaming of having a coffee shop, he discovered Crimson Cup," Sherry said.

"He went to visit their Columbus, Ohio headquarters and decided we would benefit by partnering with this company. Crimson Cup has done a lot of the hard work by figuring out and fine tuning processes and finding what works best."

"There's so much you have to consider and figure out," she added. "It's much simpler to have Crimson Cup provide layout, equipment, products, and training as a proven system."

Michael said Crimson Cup's hands-on training and ongoing availability has been "incredible," adding, "I have found their consultants to be kind, friendly, and very available to help."

"I would absolutely encourage others to seek out Crimson Cup's help."

As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.

To help entrepreneurs learn about opening coffee shops, Crimson Cup will continue to post an updated state-level guide each week in 2023 until all 50 states are covered.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

