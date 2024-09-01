Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2024 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Ohio

"I would highly recommend Crimson Cup. Without them, I am not sure we would still be open – let alone opening a second location." - Stephanie Miller, Owner, Coffee in the Valley in Valley City, Ohio, and Sandstone Coffee House in Amherst, Ohio. Post this

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2024, the company's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Ohio" guide with even more tips and resources.

"Ohio offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"The Buckeye State ranks 28th in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,193 residents. That leaves a lot of Ohioans without a local coffee shop!"

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations. The book is the centerpiece of the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

For Crimson Cup customers Sean and Stephanie Miller, the idea of owning a coffee shop began as a 'someday' dream.

"I was an elementary school teacher, and my husband is an accountant," Stephanie Miller said. "How did this lead to a coffee shop?"

While walking through Valley City, Ohio, one evening, they noticed a building for sale. It was a former bank with a drive-thru lane.

"We joked around about buying the bank," she said. "Little did we know, a few short months later we would be on our way to opening Coffee in the Valley!"

They turned to Crimson Cup to learn how to open their new coffee shop. "Without Crimson Cup, we would have struggled getting started," Stephanie said. "We knew nothing beforehand about making coffee and espresso. We were just following a dream."

After three successful years at Coffee in the Valley, the Millers learned a building in downtown Amherst was available. "We both grew up in the Lorain area, and this is home," Stephanie said. "It's good to come back to our roots."

At Sandstone Coffee House, she duplicates many of the features that have driven Coffee in the Valley's success.

"We're known in Valley City for our top-notch coffee, friendly service, and varied menu," she said. "In Amherst, we plan to have pastries, breakfast and lunch options, sandwiches, soups, and more."

She sees consistency as the key to her successful expansion. "We make sure we're consistent with staffing, policies, the owner's time in the shop, and making sure the staff at both locations feels supported."

Crimson Cup's hands-on coffee shop training, held at each shop the week before opening, has helped her baristas deliver espresso-based drinks that consistently taste great. "One customer commented that our drinks taste the same at both shops, always, and she loves that!"

Both shops have a comfortable, home-like feel. "We like to offer a variety of seating choices and warm and bright lighting."

Expanding to two shops has created challenges and opportunities. "I run around like crazy now, and our staff was a little concerned at first about not getting enough of my time."

"Just figuring out how to keep everything supplied and on a schedule was a challenge, but now we have backup inventory if we run out of supplies at one store."

Crimson Cup's Customer Growth team has helped Miller solve problems and brainstorm opportunities for both locations.

Her favorite part about working with Crimson Cup? "They have an amazing staff that's extremely supportive and responsive. Our orders come on time, and we have had almost no mistakes in our three and a half years of working with the company."

As the proud owner of two independent coffee shops, Stephanie Miller offered this advice for prospective coffee shop owners: "I would highly recommend Crimson Cup. Without them, I am not sure we would still be open – let alone opening a second location."

To help entrepreneurs learn about opening coffee shops in each state, Crimson Cup will continue to post updated state-level guides until all 50 states are covered.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone considering opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

