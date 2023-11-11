"The staff training is priceless. My people know what they are doing and do it well. Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently. Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business," - Tracy Heitmeyer, Owner, 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio Post this

The award-winning coffee roaster's 7 Steps consulting team taught the owners of all 16 small businesses how to open a coffee shop, then helped them continue to grow through the years.

Since its 1991 founding, Crimson Cup has taught over 300 entrepreneurs across the country how to open their own independent coffee shops.

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"The 16 small businesses on the list below have established themselves as crucial pillars in their local communities by providing customers with exceptional specialty coffee beverages and a space to socialize, share ideas, and promote a sense of community," he said.

The Night and Day Coffee Cafe in Mansfield, Pennsylvania , is celebrating an impressive 20 years of service since its founding on November 17, 2003 .

, is celebrating an impressive 20 years of service since its founding on . Holtfield Coffee Station in Hillsboro, Ohio , and Stoked Coffee in Marietta, Ohio , both mark their 16th anniversary this month, having opened their doors on November 1 and November 14, 2007 .

, and Stoked Coffee in , both mark their 16th anniversary this month, having opened their doors on and . 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio , commemorates its 15th year of operation since it first started brewing on November 12, 2008 .

, commemorates its 15th year of operation since it first started brewing on . A and B Coffee in Greenville, Ohio , celebrates its 11th anniversary, serving the community since November 28, 2011 .

, celebrates its 11th anniversary, serving the community since . Randy Fox's Pizza in Prattville, Alabama , is marking its 11th year in business since opening on November 27, 2012 .

Pizza in , is marking its 11th year in business since opening on . The Well Coffee House in Boston, Massachusetts , is celebrating its 10th anniversary, a beloved spot since November 4, 2013 .

, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, a beloved spot since . Sips of Coffee LLC in Eldridge, Iowa , is marking its eighth year of providing quality coffee since it began operating on November 18, 2015 .

, is marking its eighth year of providing quality coffee since it began operating on . Cafe Ahava, LLC in Monroe, Ohio , is celebrating its seventh anniversary, having started its journey on November 1, 2016 .

, is celebrating its seventh anniversary, having started its journey on . St. Stephens Cafe LLC in Brocton, New York , is marking its fifth year of service, opening on November 9, 2018 .

, is marking its fifth year of service, opening on . Cpl. Ray's Coffee in Midland, Texas , is marking its fourth year of operation, having started brewing on November 27, 2019 .

, is marking its fourth year of operation, having started brewing on . Ivory Bean Coffee House in Shelby, Ohio , and The Myrge of Portville in Portville, New York , both commemorate their third year in business, having opened on November 6 and November 30, 2020 .

in , and The Myrge of in , both commemorate their third year in business, having opened on and . Roasted Rail Coffee House in Dillworth, Minnesota , is celebrating its third anniversary, a cherished spot since November 18, 2020 .

, is celebrating its third anniversary, a cherished spot since . Lazy Labrador Coffee House in Kennesaw, Georgia , is marking its second year of service after opening on November 19, 2021 .

, is marking its second year of service after opening on . The Vault Coffee Company in Carolina Beach, North Carolina , is the newest Crimson Cup customer on the list, celebrating its first year of business after opening on November 21, 2022 .

As she celebrates her shop's 15-year anniversary, Tracy Heitmeyer of 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, said Crimson Cup's 7 Steps coffee consultants taught her to focus on efficient drink making, costing things out, staff training and customer service.

"The staff training is priceless. My people know what they are doing and do it well," she said. "Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently. Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business."

Jerry and Lonna Bevel founded their original Cpl. Ray's Coffee in 2007 in Andrews, Texas. The shop was a monument to their son, Cpl. Ray Bevel. Today, they have expanded to Midland and Odessa Texas. The Midland shop is celebrating its fourth anniversary.

"Crimson Cup's got a great product," Jerry Bevel said. "The customer support, product support, technical support they give is unparalleled. They want you to succeed, and they're going to do everything they can to help you succeed."

Ubert invited budding coffee entrepreneurs to contact the 7 Steps team with any questions.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to calculating coffee shop startup costs, buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities worldwide. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2023 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

