Crimson Cup Empowers Ohio Entrepreneurs with 2025 Coffee Shop Startup Guide and Proven 7 Steps to Success Program

The company offers essential insights to help entrepreneurs launch and operate coffee businesses through its comprehensive 7 Steps to Success consulting program.

Long-term customers – including those who now own two or more shops – say they couldn't have done it without Crimson Cup.

"I would highly recommend Crimson Cup. Without their support, I'm not sure we'd still be open—let alone expanding to a second location," said Stephanie Miller, co-owner of Coffee in the Valley in Valley City, Ohio, and Sandstone Coffee House in Amherst, Ohio, with her husband, Sean.

Updated Guide Empowers Ohio Entrepreneurs

For 2025, Crimson Cup has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Ohio" guide, part of a series designed to help entrepreneurs in every state achieve their coffee shop dreams.

"Ohio offers fertile ground for many types of small businesses, and coffee shops are no exception," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "With fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,193 residents, there's substantial opportunity to serve Ohio communities in need of local coffee shops."

The company's 7 Steps to Success program is rooted in Ubert's book, "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee." This guide, included in the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit, equips entrepreneurs with practical strategies for launching and managing a successful coffee shop.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," Ubert said. "From choosing the right location and crafting a business plan to hiring staff and perfecting espresso drinks, our team guides you every step."

Download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud to hear about the book in Ubert's own words.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

Real Stories of Success

For Stephanie and Sean Miller, opening their first shop, Coffee in the Valley, was a leap into the unknown. With backgrounds in teaching and accounting, the couple turned to Crimson Cup for guidance after purchasing a former bank building in Valley City, Ohio.

"We knew nothing about making coffee or running a coffee shop," Stephanie said. "Without Crimson Cup, we would have struggled getting started."

After three years of success, the Millers expanded by opening Sandstone Coffee House in Amherst, offering a similar menu and customer experience. Consistency has been their key to success.

"One customer commented that our drinks taste the same at both shops, and she loves that!" Stephanie said. "Crimson Cup's hands-on training ensured our baristas deliver top-notch espresso-based drinks every time."

Crimson Cup's Customer Growth team has supported the Millers every step of the way. "They have an amazing staff that's extremely supportive and responsive," Stephanie said. "Our orders come on time, and there have been almost no mistakes in over three years of working together."

Encouraging Future Coffee Shop Owners

For entrepreneurs considering their own journey, Stephanie offered this advice: "I would highly recommend Crimson Cup. Without them, I am not sure we would still be open – let alone opening a second location."

Crimson Cup continues to release updated guides tailored to each state. These resources address differences in economic conditions and opportunities and provide helpful links to help entrepreneurs streamline their startup process.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operations remain consistent, state-specific requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "Our mission is to share resources that help simplify the journey for coffee shop entrepreneurs."

Anyone considering starting a coffee shop can contact Crimson Cup's expert startup team at 1-888-800-9224 for personalized guidance.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

