Crimson Cup Raises a Mug to Independent Coffee Shops Celebrating March Anniversaries

Beans & Cream in Cedarville, Ohio – 25 years

– 25 years Moka's Coffee in Saraland, Ala. – 20 years

– 20 years June's Place in Rexburg, Idaho – 7 years

– 7 years Southern Grounds Coffee Bar in McComb, Miss. – 2 years

– 2 years King's Street Cafe, Inc in Wadsworth, Ohio – 2 years

– 2 years Kat's Coffeehouse in Gibsonia, Pa. – 2 years

– 2 years Grindstone Coffee @ Forshag's in Franklinton, La. – 2 years

– 2 years Virgil's Coffeehouse & Creamery in Louisville, Ohio – 1 year

– 1 year Lock No. 4 Coffee No. 4 in McConnelsville, Ohio – 1 year

– 1 year Cuppa Sunshine Coffee and Tea 2 in White Bluff, Tenn. – 1 year

kat's Coffeehouse Thrives in Gibsonia, Pa. with Crimson Cup's Support

Two years after opening its doors in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, kat's Coffeehouse is celebrating a milestone of growth and success thanks in part to its partnership with Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Owners Kathy and Todd Williams, who came from backgrounds in fashion, kitchen textiles and the steel industry, had no prior experience in coffee. Recognizing the need for expert guidance, they turned to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program. "With no prior experience in the industry, we knew we needed a partner that truly understood coffee," Todd Williams said. "Crimson Cup gave us the tools, training and confidence to bring our vision to life."

Since its grand opening, kat's Coffeehouse has become a staple in the Gibsonia community, known for its high-quality espresso drinks, warm atmosphere and exceptional customer service. The Williamses credit much of their smooth launch and continued success to the mentorship and proven strategies provided by Crimson Cup.

Now entering its third year, kat's Coffeehouse continues to thrive, offering a welcoming space for coffee lovers and demonstrating how the right support can turn passion into a lasting business.

Ready to Open Your Coffee Shop? Make It Happen in 2025

Since 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states achieve their dream of owning a coffee shop. More than 70 percent of the shops have been operating for five or more years.

Each entrepreneur started by reading "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee," by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. This book provides a foundation for

Aspiring coffee entrepreneurs can embark on the same path by ordering the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit:

The 7 Steps to Success book, written by Greg Ubert

Customizable business plan templates

Award-winning coffee samples and merchandise

Personalized consultations with coffee startup and operations experts

"If you've been dreaming of opening your own coffee shop, let's make it happen in 2025," said 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton. "Contact me at 888-800-9224 or [email protected] to discuss your project."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

