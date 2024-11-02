Crimson Cup Releases Updated Guide to Help Aspiring Texas Coffee Shop Owners

"Crimson Cup's got a great product. The customer support – product support, technical support – that they give is just unparalleled. It's just a one-stop. They want you to succeed, and they're going to do everything they can to help you succeed." - Jerry Bevel, Cpl. Ray's Coffee Post this

"Texas is fertile ground for coffee shops, with fewer than one shop per 7,774 residents," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "That leaves a huge opportunity for new, community-focused coffee businesses." Texas also boasts a pro-business climate, low taxes and a growing demand for high-quality, locally owned coffee shops.

He noted that Crimson Cup supports a growing number of independent coffee shops in Texas cities and towns including Andrews, Melissa, Midland, Odessa, Port Lavaca and Red Rock, with more on the way.

These entrepreneurs learned how to open their shops through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program. The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed to Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help struggling entrepreneurs master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location, calculating startup costs and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

Download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud to hear about the book in Ubert's own words.

Proven 7 Steps Program Transforms First-Time Entrepreneurs

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program is designed to help entrepreneurs open profitable coffee shops, even without prior industry experience. Over 400 independent coffee shops across the U.S. have used the program, including several in Texas.

"As a coffee roaster and coffee business consultant, Crimson Cup believes our company only succeeds when our customers do," Ubert said. "As a result, we support coffee shop owners at every step, from concept through opening day and beyond."

A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, quality coffee shop supplies and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.

"We're proud that a growing number of our customers in Texas and other states now own two, three, or more coffee shops," Ubert said. "These shops are part of the fabric that holds their local communities together."

Jerry and Lonna Bevel's journey with Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program turned their dream of opening a coffee shop into a heartfelt reality. In 2007, they launched the first Cpl. Ray's Coffee in Andrews, Texas, as a tribute to their son, Cpl. Ray Bevel. What began as a tribute has flourished into a popular local chain, now serving communities in Midland and Odessa with three thriving locations.

"Crimson Cup's got a great product," said Jerry Bevel. "The customer support – product support, technical support – that they give is just unparalleled."

"It's just a one-stop shop," he added. "They want you to succeed, and they're going to do everything they can to help you succeed."

Bevel cited award-winning Crimson Cup coffee as a factor in Cpl. Ray's Coffee's continuing success. "We offer the kind of experience and high-end coffee you see in Seattle and New York City coffee houses."

Launch Your Texas Coffee Shop with the Startup Kit Behind Over 400 Success Stories

Aspiring coffee shop owners can jumpstart their journey with Crimson Cup's Coffee Shop Startup Kit, which includes the 7 Steps to Success book, financial planning templates, a customizable business plan model, and a one-on-one session with a Crimson Cup startup consultant. The kit also includes samples of Crimson Cup's award-winning coffee and tea and promotional merchandise.

Potential owners can also reach Crimson Cup's startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

