Crimson Wine Group CEO Jennifer Locke Nominated for 'Executive of the Year' in Wine Enthusiast 2024 Wine Star Awards

A 20-year veteran of the wine and hospitality industry, Locke joined Crimson Wine Group as CEO in 2019 and has been a driving force behind the company's growth. Her collaborative and results-driven leadership has led to significant achievements, including solidifying the company's positioning as a leader in sustainability and innovation, doubling production volume for Pine Ridge's Chenin Blanc-Viognier product line, and building Seghesio into a Zinfandel category leader.

Under Locke's leadership, Crimson Wine Group became a pioneering member of International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), committing to the United Nations' Race to Zero initiative by 2050 and marking a significant milestone in sustainable agriculture.

Finalists for the Wine Star Awards are determined by the Wine Enthusiast Executive Media team, with selections based on many factors, including impact on consumers and trade in the wine, spirits or beer space, commercial successes, company and brand vision and trendsetting. Winners will be honored at the 25th annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards gala in early 2025.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group is the guardian of 1,000 acres of pristine vineyards for six iconic wineries in the finest winegrowing regions of California, Oregon and Washington. Established in 1991, Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has assembled a portfolio of highly acclaimed producers, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, CA), Archery Summit (Willamette Valley, OR), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, WA). All wines are sold Direct to Consumer and via Wholesale distribution in the United States, plus 30 export countries. Crimson Wine Group is a member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) initiative, along with 30+ other global wineries, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, please visit http://www.crimsonwinegroup.com.

