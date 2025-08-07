CRIO and BEKhealth Partner to Bring AI-Powered Patient Matching to Clinical Sites

"Our goal is to simplify operations, not add to the burden. Integrating tools like BEKplatform means alleviating site burden and enabling compliant and efficient workflows, reducing delays and improving execution across the board," said Raymond Nomizu, Co-CEO of CRIO. Post this

With CRIO integration, BEKplatform empowers trial stakeholders to execute feasibility analysis and patient identification without toggling across systems. Now, CRIO users can visualize BEKhealth insights alongside eSource, CTMS, eConsent, EDC, and reporting—all within a single interface. For site networks, sponsors and CROs, the integration provides more accurate feasibility projections, consistent performance across sites, and faster startup timelines. With deeper visibility into real-world EMR data at the site level, trial teams can better assess patient availability, de-risk enrollment plans, and improve site selection.

EMR-Agnostic and Rapid Deployment

BEKplatform supports all major EMR systems—including AdvanceMD, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, EPIC, Greenway Health, Modernizing Medicine, NextGen Healthcare, Veradigm, and many more—delivering fast setup with minimal IT overhead. Through the CRIO Partner Directory, activation can be requested by the click of a button, and most customers are live within weeks. "Research sites are drowning in messy, unstructured data and starving for insight," said David Levin, CEO of BEKhealth. "This partnership puts powerful AI directly into their existing workflow—no new systems, no extra effort. It's a leap toward effortless feasibility and faster enrollment, right where the work happens."

"Research sites are juggling recruitment, documentation, and compliance—often with limited staff and time," said Raymond Nomizu, Co-CEO of CRIO. "Our goal is to simplify operations, not add to the burden. Integrating tools like BEKplatform means alleviating site burden and enabling compliant and efficient workflows, reducing delays and improving execution across the board."

About BEKhealth

BEKhealth harnesses its AI-powered chart abstraction and patient-matching platform to help organizations conducting clinical trials, observational research, and real-world evidence generation to better understand patient populations, optimize protocol design, population feasibility, and rapidly identify clinically qualified participants by extracting structured and unstructured data from electronic medical records (EMRs). For more information, visit bekhealth.com.

About CRIO

CRIO is a leading provider of eSource solutions for clinical research. The platform streamlines data collection and management, ensuring protocol compliance and reducing errors. By eliminating paper source and automating workflows, CRIO helps clinical trial sites and sponsors save time and money, improve data quality, and enhance patient safety. Our digital-first, site-centric approach makes clinical trials more efficient and effective. Learn more at clinicalresearch.io.

Media Contact

