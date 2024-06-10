Crisis Prevention Institute Launches De-escalation Training Program for Retailers

New online training equips retail workers with the tools required to create safer work environments
MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), the worldwide leader in de-escalation and crisis prevention training programs, has introduced a new de-escalation training program designed specifically for the retail industry. CPI's De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training for Retail equips all retail workers, from district managers to frontline associates, with the skills they need to stay safe at work, including how to identify and manage conflict and disruptive behaviors, how to respond to hostile customer interactions, and how to recognize when to call for assistance.
"Retail workers face new challenges every day, often with increasing intensity and even danger," said CEO Tony Jace. "Rising crime, violence, and theft are becoming all too common in stores and retail workers aren't effectively trained to manage the situations they find themselves in. In fact, 8 in 10 retailers have reported an increase in violence linked to organized crime incidents, which has led to decreased staff retention, diminished customer loyalty, and a toxic shopping atmosphere."
CPI's De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training is an online training designed to seamlessly integrate into a company's existing Learning Management System (LMS). It provides the framework, methodology, tools, and shared language retail workers need to create a culture of safety and well-being for all employees and customers. Retail companies can purchase a cost-effective annual subscription to De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training to get on-demand access to ongoing training lessons designed specifically for the retail industry and retail workers. The foundational online course covers key de-escalation principles in just 30 minutes to accommodate team members' busy schedules. Ongoing micro-learnings add thoughtful exercises that create a deeper understanding of key concepts to increase program efficacy and retention of learned content.
CPI's De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training allows retailers to further establish a superior customer experience, ensure the safety of staff and shoppers, and improve employee satisfaction and retention.
