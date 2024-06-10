Crisis Prevention Institute Launches De-escalation Training Program for Retailers

"Rising crime, violence, and theft are becoming all too common in stores and retail workers aren't effectively trained to manage the situations they find themselves in." Post this

CPI's De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training is an online training designed to seamlessly integrate into a company's existing Learning Management System (LMS). It provides the framework, methodology, tools, and shared language retail workers need to create a culture of safety and well-being for all employees and customers. Retail companies can purchase a cost-effective annual subscription to De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training to get on-demand access to ongoing training lessons designed specifically for the retail industry and retail workers. The foundational online course covers key de-escalation principles in just 30 minutes to accommodate team members' busy schedules. Ongoing micro-learnings add thoughtful exercises that create a deeper understanding of key concepts to increase program efficacy and retention of learned content.

CPI's De-escalation and Violence Prevention Training allows retailers to further establish a superior customer experience, ensure the safety of staff and shoppers, and improve employee satisfaction and retention.

To learn more, visit crisisprevention.com/retail.

About Crisis Prevention Institute®

Crisis Prevention Institute is the leading provider of de-escalation and crisis prevention training programs for workplaces worldwide. The company's cornerstone program, Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® Training, is embraced by organizations committed to providing safer environments. The strategies taught in Nonviolent Crisis Intervention® Training provide staff members with an effective framework for decision-making and problem solving to prevent, de-escalate, and safely respond to disruptive or escalated behavior. The philosophy relating to Care, Welfare, Safety, and Security℠ expands throughout the continuum of interventions that are necessary when working toward reduction or elimination of restraint use.

Media Contact

Crisis Prevention Institute, Crisis Prevention Institute, 1 877.877.5390, [email protected], https://www.crisisprevention.com/

SOURCE Crisis Prevention Institute