Crisis Prevention Institute Launches New Neuroscience-based Training for Educators

Reframing Behavior is designed to teach school staff how to understand the origins of behavior — the "why"— through a neuroscience lens so they are better able to help students navigate out of the fight, flight, or freeze mode they often find themselves in when experiencing stressors, conflict or moments that trigger trauma. Key elements include:

● Learning how neuroscience connects to behavior and mental health

● Practicing emotional regulation and self-awareness

● Strategies to assume stress behavior first and use positive language

● Techniques to build strong, supportive relationships with students

Reframing Behavior was developed in partnership with Connie Persike, M.S., CCC/SLP, educational consultant and owner of Supportable Solutions, and Guy Stephens, founder of the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint. Together, they applied their vast experience and unwavering commitment to a shared mission. Their expertise has been instrumental in shaping a program that not only addresses immediate challenges, but also paves the way for lasting positive change in schools.

The program is available to schools nationwide as an affordable, subscription-based service with tiered pricing based on school size. Implementation is easy, as the content is designed for both professional learning communities (PLCs) and professional development for educators and staff. The annual subscription includes facilitator training, access to an online course, learning library, and habit development activities. Easy, online access to content for all staff ensures that the training is easily accessible while allowing for new training material to be added and accessed anywhere, anytime.

"Reframing Behavior brings the neuroscience of behavior to our schools, helping us understand behavior through the lens of our brain and nervous system. This proactive program focuses on true crisis prevention, moving us toward a future where restraint or seclusion are no longer necessary," says Guy Stephens, founder of the Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint. "Better understanding behavior — our own and the children we serve — can transform school culture and create better outcomes for students, teachers, and staff."

