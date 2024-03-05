Crisis Prevention Institute Releases Prevention First™ Online Training to Help Health Care Professionals Feel Safer at Work

Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) has launched Prevention First™ Online Training, a new, 30-minute, on-demand training to provide health care professionals with the skills they need to foster a safer workplace, including proactively recognizing and preventing escalating situations of harassment, aggression and violence.

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) has launched Prevention First™ Online Training, a new, 30-minute, on-demand training to provide health care professionals with the skills they need to foster a safer workplace, including proactively recognizing and preventing escalating situations of harassment, aggression and violence. CPI designed Prevention First specifically for health care professionals' busy schedules and to limit their time off the floor.

"Prevention First is a crucial first step in creating a culture of safety for staff in all departments, roles, and even risk levels," said Karen Bradley, Vice President of Product Management at Crisis Prevention Institute. "We designed Prevention First based on specific input from health care workers who need access to foundational skills to feel safer at work, including how to manage situations when help is needed, and required a solution that would fit their busy schedules."

Prevention First can be completed when and where it works best—including on mobile devices—for each individual, thereby limiting time off the floor and making flexible, system-wide implementation easier for everyone. This includes administrators and workplace violence prevention committees struggling to find and implement the right tools.

Prevention First is a 30-minute course that leads participants through a single health care scenario and covers common behaviors that impact all staff—from front desk workers to physicians, technicians, and nurses. Prevention First includes four interactive lessons: Behind the Behavior, the CPI Crisis Development Model, Successful Intervention, and Assessment. Prevention First helps health care organizations build a common language that improves collaboration and aligns staff across all departments during a crisis. Of those who have already used Prevention First, 93% feel its interactive exercises left them feeling confident in applying the skills they've learned to their careers.

Prevention First Online Training provides all staff the foundational skills to prevent incidents of violence and complements CPI's suite of customized de-escalation training solutions. By engaging with a consultant from CPI, health care administrators can ensure the right staff receives the right level of training for their role and risk level, including adopting de-escalation training through additional CPI training services.

About Crisis Prevention Institute

Crisis Prevention Institute is the leading provider of de-escalation and crisis prevention training programs for workplaces worldwide. The company's cornerstone program, Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Training, is embraced by organizations committed to providing safer environments. The strategies taught in Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Training provide staff members with an effective framework for decision-making and problem solving to prevent, de-escalate, and safely respond to disruptive or escalated behavior. The philosophy relating to Care, Welfare, Safety, and SecuritySM expands throughout the continuum of interventions that are necessary when working toward reduction or elimination of restraint use. For more information: https://www.crisisprevention.com/

Media Contact

Rebecca Eckhart, Crisis Prevention Institute, 1 3127207666, [email protected], https://www.crisisprevention.com/

SOURCE Crisis Prevention Institute